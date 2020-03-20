Are Celebrities Helpful Or Useless During This Crisis?

screenshot, Axelle / FilmMagic Vanessa Hudgens, Gal Gadot, and Evangeline Lilly.

In the best of times (and rest assured, we are not living in the best of times), the John Lennon song “Imagine” is sonic pablum: the cover of choice for mediocre YouTube artists everywhere, the soundtrack to a cheesy soda commercial, the karaoke song that deadens the mood, the clichéd go-to in moments that call for solidarity. So in some ways, it was unsurprising that Gal Gadot, Will Ferrell, Kristen Wiig, Mark Ruffalo, an unmasked Sia, and an assortment of other allegedly famous white women decided to sing the song in a supercut Gadot posted on her Instagram. But boy, was it hard to sit through. (I still haven’t made it to the end.) Twitter reactions to the video were pretty unanimous. “No politician can unify people in the way that ‘Imagine’ video seems to have united every single person against it,” the comedian Josh Gondelman observed.

What is the role of the entertainer in a snowballing public health crisis?

At what point do celeb diagnoses stop being a vivid reminder of how widespread and unsparing this virus is, and instead become a glaring symbol of the chasm between the haves and have-nots?