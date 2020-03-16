Arnold Schwarzenegger Made An Incredible Coronavirus PSA With His Mini Donkey And Mini Horse

Arnold Schwarzenegger is urging people to stay home as the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread by making an amazing video featuring his mini donkey and mini horse.



The 72-year-old former actor and governor of California fed his equine friends Lulu (the mini donkey) and Whiskey (the mini horse) carrots as he advised his 4.4 million Twitter followers to practice social distancing and follow the government's instructions as the US battles COVID-19, the disease called by the coronavirus.



Schwarzenegger posted the video Sunday night, shortly after current California Gov. Gavin Newsom asked individuals over the age of 65 and those with underlying health conditions to isolate themselves from others.



“The important thing is that you stay at home, because there’s a curfew now. No one is allowed out," said Schwarzenegger. "Especially someone who is, like, 72 years old. After you are 65, you are not allowed out of the house anymore in California. So we stay home and we eat here."



“No more restaurants, forget all that. Public gatherings, restaurants, gymnasiums are out the window. We stay home," he said.



"We don’t do anything like that anymore here. We just eat with Whiskey and with Lulu, we have a good time, we get entertained.” he said. “So much more fun."