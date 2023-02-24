This much-loved, but lowly rated Starz comedy was a crucial stepping stone for actors such as Adam Scott and Lizzy Caplan, who along with Martin Starr, Ryan Hansen, Jane Lynch, and Megan Mullally played LA actors supplementing their fledging careers by working at a catering company, headed by the oppressively optimistic Ron Donald (Ken Marino). Though the show sometimes trafficked in cheap humor that was de rigueur of the mid-aughts, it was a genuinely funny look at the anonymous toil and frequent indignity that is trying to be a Somebody in Hollywood while working a service job — always one potential audition away from a major break.

This long-awaited new season, which airs 13 years after the first, is even more grimly hilarious thanks to the passage of time. At the beginning of the new season, the only two people from the old crew still working at Party Down are Ron, now the owner of the franchise, and Roman (Starr), the proto-incel hard sci-fi writer. Scott’s Henry has given up acting altogether and is a high school teacher. Kyle (Hansen) is about to star in a superhero movie called Nitromancer, Constance (Lynch) is now a wealthy widow, and Lydia (Mullally)’s daughter Escapade is on a hot streak. Henry’s on-and-off-again flame Casey (Caplan) is the only absent one, because she’s made it onto Saturday Night Live. (In real life, Caplan wasn’t able to join the cast because of a scheduling conflict.) Jennifer Garner takes up Casey’s mantle as Henry’s potential new flame, while Zoë Chao and Tyrel Jackson Williams add some diversity to the cast as a pretentious chef and burgeoning content creator, respectively.

By the end of the first episode, we learn why the folks who got away from Party Down end up being sucked back into its orbit. Like the first two seasons, each episode centers on a catering event and features random, unexpected guest appearances — including Quinta Brunson, James Marsden, and Judy Reyes — and some gentle lampooning of Hollywood. Just like old times. —Tomi Obaro

Where to watch: Starz