I'm Obsessed With "Physical: 100"

Netflix’s hit reality series Physical: 100 concluded yesterday, with one athlete — crumpled on the ground on knees and elbows, panting in exhaustion and in agony — beating out 99 competitors who went through a series of intense physical challenges to determine who among them has the best physique. It’s a well-made and entertaining thirst trap that’s held a spot among Netflix’s most-watched shows in the US since its release in late January. Round by round, participants push their bodies in games with random rules for both ego and money. Winning the ₩300 million prize (roughly $230,000) depends not only on a contestant’s particular skills and determination, but also their ability to cooperate on teams and whether the challenge at hand plays to their strengths or works against them.

The Korean show brings together 100 contestants — including national team athletes, content creators, and MMA fighters — to compete in a series of games requiring strength, agility, endurance, and teamwork to prove who has the best physique. The competition has a dark tone, reminiscent of Netflix’s Squid Game. In Physical: 100, contestants put on uniforms and are herded into a room where an ominous voice announces game rules as a projection of a blue, glowing orb looms over them, invoking the Eye of Sauron. Winners move on to the next game; losers confront life-size sculptures of their torsos and smash them with a hammer.

Everyone on the show is painfully hot and capable. Participants glisten as they strip their tops, revealing beautifully sculpted bodies that are frequently captured in slow motion — so that you may gawk at every hardened muscle. The throbbing soundtrack makes it feel as if they’re all going to wrestle and have sex. In the first round, contestants who hang onto a raised bar the longest are promised an advantage in the next game. We watch as slick athletes and special forces operatives sweat and contort their limbs into increasingly strained positions. Big talkers and men with head-sized biceps fall to the wayside as quieter challengers and overlooked women cling to the bar, some for more than 15 minutes. In another game, challengers hold an enormous rock over their heads for hours until only one is standing.