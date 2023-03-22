“Swarm” Doesn’t Quite Nail What Makes Stan Culture So Toxic, But Dominique Fishback Is Amazing In It

Embracing a similar surrealism to Atlanta, Swarm is set in an alternate 2016, in which a brown-skinned pop icon named Ni’Jah (Nirine S. Brown) and her husband Caché (Stephen Glover) are a megastar duo a la Beyoncé and Jay-Z. Dre and her foster sister Marissa (Chloe Bailey) both share a devout fealty to Ni’Jah above all other entertainers and a codependent bond that befuddles coworkers and onlookers. Dre rapidly unravels when Marissa expresses a desire to move out with her partner Khalid (Damson Idris) and runs afoul of Dre’s plan to surprise her with Ni’Jah tickets. Circumstances escalate quickly — Dre goes clubbing after Ni’Jah debuts her Festival album, only to return to find Marissa dead by suicide after an argument with Khalid. Incapacitated and catatonic, Dre loses their shared apartment and most of their belongings except for Marissa’s cellphone, a memento of their relationship. She seeks to honor their bond by killing anyone who speaks ill of Marissa and, by proxy, Ni’Jah.

The series grapples with numerous contemporary cultural questions: What are the inherent dangers of obsessive stan culture? Can we find more complex and intricate roles for Black women onscreen where they aren’t heroes or saviors?

On the latter question, Fishback gamely steps up to the challenge. She puts on the equivalent of a one-woman show, navigating between personas and deepening Dre’s character as the immersive episodes shift in format from psychosexual thriller to road-tripping dark comedy to true crime mockumentary. There’s no running monologue in this series to allow the viewer to intuit the motivations behind Dre’s tenuous grip on reality and rational action (apparently Glover told her to play Dre “ more like an animal and less like a person”), and so Fishback’s ability to quickly transition from a near tangible discomfort and pallid disassociation in one scene to a chilling frenzy is remarkable.

At times, her performance is laugh-out-loud funny: the cascade of microreactions Dre has in under 20 seconds as she listens to Hailey (Paris Jackson), her new coworker at a strip club in Tennessee (and an obvious Halsey stand-in), discuss her Black heritage is a masterclass in nonverbal expression. Fishback perforates Dre’s character with a marked vulnerability. Her frustrations and struggle to make emotional connections outside of her virtual standom runs alongside her violent outbursts, allowing the viewers to read her actions as not just disembodied brutality, but also a nearly compulsive reaction to anyone challenging the fixations that give her comfort. “He is nothing. But Ni’Jah, she’s everything,” Dre says as she encroaches upon an impending victim, menacingly wielding a hammer. In uttering “he is nothing,” Dre is literally speaking about the victim’s favorite artist, but when she says Ni’Jah is everything, she could have just easily been referring to how she internalizes her own obsessive dynamic with Ni’Jah — one that is constantly in service of an artist who functions as her North Star, to the expense of any and all relationships around her .