The Best Tubing Mascaras For Longer Lashes That Won't Smudge

Short, sparse and thin eyelashes can plague the best of us, but even if we dream of long feathery lashes, extensions and falsies have the potential to be more trouble than they’re worth. Before you reach for your old reliable tube of mascara, know that there’s a new sheriff in town: the tubing mascara.

Sometimes referred to as “lash extensions in a tube,” these innovative formulations differ from traditional mascaras in that they are typically made up of polymers rather than pigmented oils or waxes, according to L’Oreal. True to their name, the polymers individually envelop lashes in order to build and extend beyond the natural lash length.

Another reason why tubing mascaras are trending (the hashtag #tubingmascara has 29,000,000 views on TikTok alone) is that they tend to be especially long-wearing and resistant to smudging, sweat and flaking due to their very cohesive properties.

People with sensitive eyes and skin may also find these mascaras favorable because removal doesn’t require painful tugging or rubbing. Instead, the tubes come off in satisfying little cones leaving behind lashes that are completely intact and makeup-free.

Many cosmetic brands from drugstore to luxury have tried their hand at crafting tubing mascara formulations. If you’re curious to give them a shot, keep scrolling to shop them just below.

