The Best Tubing Mascaras For Longer Lashes That Won't Smudge

Think of them like lash extensions in a tube.

By
Tessa Flores
by Tessa Flores

Shopping Writer for HuffPost

Short, sparse and thin eyelashes can plague the best of us, but even if we dream of long feathery lashes, extensions and falsies have the potential to be more trouble than they’re worth. Before you reach for your old reliable tube of mascara, know that there’s a new sheriff in town: the tubing mascara.  

Sometimes referred to as “lash extensions in a tube,” these innovative formulations differ from traditional mascaras in that they are typically made up of polymers rather than pigmented oils or waxes, according to L’Oreal. True to their name, the polymers individually envelop lashes in order to build and extend beyond the natural lash length.

Another reason why tubing mascaras are trending (the hashtag #tubingmascara has 29,000,000 views on TikTok alone) is that they tend to be especially long-wearing and resistant to smudging, sweat and flaking due to their very cohesive properties. 

 People with sensitive eyes and skin may also find these mascaras favorable because removal doesn’t require painful tugging or rubbing. Instead, the tubes come off in satisfying little cones leaving behind lashes that are completely intact and makeup-free.

Many cosmetic brands from drugstore to luxury have tried their hand at crafting tubing mascara formulations. If you’re curious to give them a shot, keep scrolling to shop them just below. 

 

BuzzFeed may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. All products were independently selected by our editors, and the prices were accurate and items in stock at the time of publication.

Essence Bye Bye Panda Eyes! smudge-proof mascara

Ulta

You may already be familiar with the Essence's Lash Princess formula that enjoys social media fame thanks to its lash-defining performance and affordable price. The brand's Bye Bye Panda Eyes tubing mascara gained a similar following due to its truly smudge-proof capabilities and lengthening effect.  And despite its long-wear promise, it gently washes off with warm water and won't damage lashes or skin in the process.

You can buy the Essence smudge-proof mascara from Ulta or from Target for around $5. 

Kevin Aucoin The Volume Mascara

Nordstrom

Created by renowned luxury beauty brand Kevin Aucoin, this amplifying mascara is infused with volume-building tubing fibers that adds length and volume to lashes from root to tip. This smudge-resistant mascara has also been formulated with nourishing jojoba oil for a soft, shiny and flexible finish.

You can buy the Kevin Aucoin mascara from Bloomingdales for around $30. 

L'Oréal Double Extend Beauty Tubes mascara

Ulta

This two-step mascara mascara from L'Oréal features a nourishing primer infused with ceramides and panthenol that helps to build lash length, plus a tubing mascara that creates an extension-like effect for lashes.

You can buy the L'Oréal mascara from Ulta for around $14, from Amazon for around $10, or from Target for around $13.

No7 Stay Perfect tubular mascara

Target

For ultra volumized and highly pigmented lashes that are 100% waterproof, the No7 Stay Perfect mascara claims to be your best bet. Its flake-free tubular formula coats each lash to deliver unmatched thickness and hold lash curl while remaining resistant to smudging. The in-flexible and plastic-bristled brush also ensures that every lash is separated and evenly covered in product.

You can buy the No7 tubular mascara from Target for around $9.

Milani Highly Rated Lash Extensions tubing mascara

Ulta

Using lash extending tube-like polymers, Milani's Highly Rated mascara aims to deliver instantly longer and lifted lashes that won't clump or flake off even with multiple applications. The formula has also been enriched with shea butter and castor seed oil to help keep lashes conditioned and nourished. 

You can buy the Milani tubing mascara from Ulta for around $14. 

Simihaze Clean Lift tubing mascara

Sephora

This formula claims to leave lashes looking defined and lengthened, but never weighed down thanks to the inclusion of rice bran wax that envelops lashes in a feather-light and flexible film. There's also rose oil and rosewater to help condition lashes and potentially boost elasticity.

You can buy the Simihaze tubing mascara from Sephora for $30. 

Velour Lashes Pretty Big Deal peptide mascara

Sephora

With each application of this 3-in-1 tubing mascara, lashes become encased in a hydrating peptide complex that the brand claims to help grow fuller and longer natural  lashes over the course of four weeks. The lengthening and lifting formula also contains antioxidants to help shield lashes from environmental damage.

You can buy the Velour Lashes mascara from Sephora and Ulta for $26, or from Amazon for around $24.

Tarte Tartlette tubing mascara

Sephora

This 24-hour flake-free mascara by Tarte claims to achieve all your lash wants: volume, length and curl. The inclusion of carnauba wax makes it effortless to glide the product onto lashes and, once dried, leaves behind smudge-proof micro-tubes that dramatically enhance the appearance of lashes. The mascara also offers moisturizing and conditioning benefits from the addition of castor oil and shea butter.

You can buy the Tarte tubing mascara from Sephora, Ulta, or Target for $25. 

Thrive Causemetics Liquid Lash Extensions mascara

Thrive Causemetics

Referred to by Thrive Causemetics as "lash extensions in a tube," this sensitive eye-friendly mascara creates precision-wrapped tubes that are lightweight and clump-free. Available in three shades, this mascara also boasts an orchid stem cell complex it claims can support longer and healthier lashes.

You can buy the Liquid Lash Extensions mascara from Thrive Causemetics for $25. 

Blinc Original Tubing mascara

Sephora

Available in two shades and a few different formulation types, such as Amplified and Ultra Volume, Blinc's tubing mascara provides a maximum-hold effect for lashes that won't smudge, clump, run or flake.

You can buy the Blinc Tubing mascara from Sephora or Amazon for $26. 

Merit Clean Lash lengthening mascara

Sephora

Merit, the trendy "clean-girl aesthetic" beauty brand, created their everyday lengthening mascara with proprietary tubing polymers that are applied with a brush that defines and lifts lashes. It also contains plant-derived rice bran wax to add structure and length, as well as fatty acids and olive oil esters –– both sources of vitamin E for nourishing and protective benefits.

You can buy the Merit Clean mascara from Sephora or Merit for $26. 

Caliray Come Hell or High Water mascara

Sephora

With Caliray's Come Hell or High Water tubing mascara, you can expect to find a triple wax mixture and film-forming agents for a dramatic elongation of lashes that is completely smear-proof. The creamy-textured product, which is applied with a fluffy brush wand, also contains 2% argan oil to deeply condition lashes.

You can buy the Come Hell or High Water tubing mascara from Sephora for $24. 