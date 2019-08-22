Brazil's Government Is Wrong About The Fires In The Amazon, And This Data Proves It

SÃO PAULO — Brazil's government has offered up several explanations for the record number of fires that have been burning through the Amazon rainforest for weeks, including a theory from the country's president that environmental NGOs could have set the blazes to embarrass him.

But scientific data and experts point out that — counter to recent claims from the far-right government's environment minister — 2019 isn't actually a year of extreme drought. If that were the case, the number of forest fires would actually be double what we're seeing today.



According to data from the Amazon Environmental Research Institute (IPAM), there's been a 70% increase in fires in the rainforest this year compared to the same time last August, during the year's most intense period of drought. And compared to 2016, the year when the drought was most severe overall, there was a 23% growth in fires this year, according to IPAM's data.

"What our analysis shows is that the increase in the number of outbreaks of fire is strictly associated with the amount of deforestation that has occurred in the Amazon," IPAM's scientific director, Ane Alencar, told BuzzFeed News.



Fire season in the Amazon tends to occur every year, with the most severe incidents taking place between August and October. But unlike the Cerrado, Brazil's tropical grasslands, the Amazon's thickly packed vegetation — which traps moisture and keeps the rainforest from drying out — makes it very difficult to have an outbreak of fires that aren't caused by humans.



The risk of fires in the region is usually worse during El Niño years when vegetation tends to be extra dry — but 2019 was not one of those years. Brazil's Environmental Minister Ricardo Salles, who last year said that climate change was a "secondary" concern for him, claimed on Twitter that "dry weather, wind and heat" had caused the fires to increase.



Instead, according to IPAM, 99% of the fires in the Amazon were likely set by humans.



Alencar said the number of fires seen this year in the absence of a major drought is "a dizzying increase. If the drought were extreme, it would have doubled."

"Spontaneous combustion can occur in the Cerrado, in very dry times, with lightning. Not in the Amazon. Because of its moisture characteristics, it acts naturally as a fire barrier," she continued.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro came into office earlier this year pledging to make developing land in the Amazon — including logging and clearing the jungle to make way for farmland — easier than ever. But Alencar noted that 95% of the deforestation is illegal, and in 35% of cases, the burning occurs in areas either controlled by the federal government or that are entirely unregistered.