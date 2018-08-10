Omarosa Claims In New Book That Trump Is A Racist Who Used The N-Word. The White House Calls It Lies.

The former Trump aide who was fired from the White House said that the president was taped saying the n-word repeatedly during the making of The Apprentice .

In her new memoir Unhinged , former Trump aide Omarosa Manigault Newman reportedly calls President Trump a "racist" who repeatedly used the N-word. And she claims there's a tape to prove it.

Manigault Newman — who landed a job at the White House as a senior aide before being fired in 2017 — said Trump used the n-word "multiple times" while he was the host of the reality TV show The Apprentice , according to The Guardian and the New York Times, which obtained early copies of her book set to be released on Aug. 14.

Manigault Newman reportedly wrote that while she never heard Trump use the racial slur herself, she had been investigating the existence of a tape in which he had allegedly used the word "multiple times" during outtakes for The Apprentice.

In the book, which BuzzFeed News has requested an advance copy of, she reportedly claims that Trump's team scrambled to prepare a response if the tape came out. It never did, but she claims that "three sources in three separate conversations had described the contents of this tape" to her.

"They all told me that President Trump hadn’t just dropped a single N-word bomb," she reportedly wrote in the book. "He’d said it multiple times throughout the show’s taping during off-camera outtakes, particularly during the first season of The Apprentice."

She added, "I would look like the biggest imbecile alive for supporting a man who used that word."

Rumors of the off-camera outtakes have been around for years.

During the 2016 campaign, supporters of Hillary Clinton called on the studio MGM, which owns the rights to the show, to release unaired tapes, arguing that voters "deserve to know the full extent of Donald Trump's misogyny, divisiveness, and lack of temperament."

"I cannot fathom why people would sit on it," Clinton's press secretary, Brian Fallon, said at the time.

In response to reports of the book's contents on Friday, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders slammed it as "riddled with lies and false accusations."

"It’s sad that a disgruntled former White House employee is trying to profit off these false attacks, and even worse that the media would now give her a platform, after not taking her seriously when she had only positive things to say about the president during her time in the administration," Sanders said in a statement.