Pipe Bomb Suspect Cesar Altieri Sayoc's Social Media Is Filled With Pro-Trump And Anti-Democrat Memes

Photos on a Facebook account that appeared to belong to Sayoc, showed him at pro-Trump events in 2016, wearing a MAGA hat, holding MAGA signs, and posting MAGA memes on his social media. Many of his posts were related to his support for Trump.

At least 12 suspicious packages were sent over the week, in an act that officials called terrorism.

The suspect was identified by multiple media outlets as Cesar Altieri Sayoc, a 56-year-old man living in Florida. Sayoc was arrested at an auto parts store in Plantation, the Miami Herald reported.

Authorities arrested a suspect in Florida on Friday in connection with the series of pipe bomb packages addressed to several prominent Democrats and critics of President Trump this week.

In one post in September 2016, he celebrated false conspiracy theories about Hillary Clinton's reported decline in health, saying she was "headed to graveyard" and that "America will celebrate" her death.

He repeatedly referred to Barack Obama, US Rep. Maxine Waters, and former attorney general Eric Holder — all targeted recipients of the pipe bombs — as "nigers" in several Facebook posts dating back to 2011. He also referred to several prominent African Americans, including Rev. Al Sharpton and Oprah, as "nigers" in Facebook posts.

Sayoc described himself as a promoter, booking agent for live entertainment, owner and choreographer in his Linkedin and social media profiles.



In June 2012, Sayoc filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in federal court in Florida, listing just over $21,000 in liabilities. At the time, he reported living with his mother in Aventura, Florida, and owning few assets. The court documents listed him as having worked as a store manager for a company called Hassanco Investments in Hollywood, Florida. He checked off that he was unmarried. The case was closed several months later.

The packages were all similar to each other and many contained a crudely-devised pipe bombs that authorities treated as live.

They were sent in manila envelopes with six American flag stamps and with Democratic Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz's return address in Florida — an obvious ruse. Authorities focused much of their investigation in Florida.



The pipe bomb packages were addressed to Democratic donor George Soros, Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, former CIA director John Brennan and former national intelligence director James Clapper via CNN's New York office, former attorney general Eric Holder, US Rep. Maxine Waters' Washington, DC, and California offices, actor Robert De Niro, former Vice President Joe Biden and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker.

None of the devices exploded and no one was hurt. The pipe bombs were devised out of a 6-inch PVC pipe filled with shards of broken glass. Some had a digital clock timer taped to the pipe.

President Trump at first disavowed political violence, but later blamed the media for hostility in the country. On Friday, he implicitly endorsed right-wing conspiracy theorists, suggesting without evidence, that the explosive packages being sent to high-profile Democrats were part of a plot to harm Republicans in the upcoming midterm elections.

