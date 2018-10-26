Authorities Confiscated A Van Covered In Pro-Trump Stickers As Part Of The Suspicious Package Investigation

Authorities in Florida have confiscated a white van covered in pro-Trump stickers and decals in connection to the arrest made in the suspicious packages sent to prominent Democrats and critics of the president.



The van, which was outside Auto Zone in Plantation, Florida, was covered with a blue tarp and towed away. It is unclear if the van belongs to the individual arrested Friday morning.

At least 12 packages have been sent since Monday, an act officials call terrorism. Two packages addressed to US Sen. Cory Booker and former National Intelligence Director James Clapper were discovered.

Other packages were addressed to George Soros; Hillary Clinton; Barack Obama; former CIA director John Brennan via CNN's New York office; Eric Holder; US Rep. Maxine Waters' Washington, DC, and California offices; actor Robert De Niro's business; and former Vice President Joe Biden.

The images on the van are Republican leaning, including ones of the GOP logo, Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, and another sticker that reads, "CNN SUCKS."