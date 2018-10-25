Live Updates: Suspicious Packages Were Sent To Robert De Niro And Joe Biden
A nationwide manhunt is on for the person or group sending potentially explosive devices to prominent Democrats and critics of President Donald Trump.
Here's the latest
- In an act of terrorism, at least nine suspect packages that authorities fear could hold explosive devices have been sent to prominent Democrats and critics of President Donald Trump around the nation.
- The most recent two packages were discovered on Thursday morning and were sent to the business of actor Robert De Niro — a frequent Trump critic — and reportedly to former Vice President Joe Biden, which was intercepted at a mail facility.
- So far, packages have been sent to: George Soros; Hillary Clinton; Barack Obama; CNN, care of to former CIA Director John Brennan; Eric Holder, care of U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz; and to US Rep. Maxine Waters's Washington DC and California offices.
- Most if not all of the packages contain a return address for Wasserman Schultz, an obvious ruse.
- Trump, who has ushered in an era of political divisiveness, did not take any responsibility at a rally Wednesday night and instead blamed the media.
- And Twitter is promoting baseless conspiracy theories about the packages.
Updates
Two suspicious packages addressed to former Vice President Joe Biden were found at Delaware postal facility
Two suspicious packages addressed to Biden — similar to the series of packages addressed to other prominent Democrats — were found at a United States postal facility in Delaware, the FBI confirmed Thursday.
In a statement, the FBI said, "The New Castle County Police Department, Delaware State Police, members of the US Postal Service Inspectors along with FBI Special Agents are responding this morning to a United States Postal facility in Delaware to conduct law enforcement activity. No further details will be released at this time concerning the nature of the investigation."
Photos obtained by local media outlets, showed that the package was addressed to Biden and was similar to the other packages, at least of seven which contained a potential explosive device. The package was contained in a manila envelope with computer-printed labels, six American flag stamps, and US Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz's return address in Florida.
A spokesperson for Biden directed inquiries to the FBI.
— Tasneem Nashrulla
A suspicious package was sent to Robert De Niro's New York office
Police in New York are investigating a suspicious package found at a business owned by Robert De Niro, the actor and outspoken critic of President Donald Trump, on Thursday morning.
A suspicious package was found in the mailroom on the 7th floor of a building in Manhattan that houses De Niro's production company, Tribeca Productions, as well as restaurant that he partly owns.
It is unclear if the package was related to a string of pipe bombs addressed to several prominent Democrats and critics of Trump.
Read more here.
— Patrick Smith
Here's BuzzFeed News's coverage of the nationwide bomb scare so far:
• Pipe Bombs Were Sent To Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, CNN, And Prominent Democrats In An Act Of Terrorism
• Trump Disavowed Political Violence After The Pipe Bomb Scare But Also Blamed The Media
• Twitter Is Promoting Baseless Conspiracy Theories About The Pipe Bomb Devices Sent To Democratic Leaders And CNN
• A Suspicious Package Has Been Found At Robert De Niro's Office In New York
-
Contact BuzzFeed News at bfnews@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.