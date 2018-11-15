A Man Was Kicked Out Of A Theatre For Allegedly Yelling "Heil Hitler, Heil Trump" During A "Fiddler On The Roof" Show

Scherr tweeted a video showing the audience’s reaction after the disturbance, adding that the man shouted “pro-Trump references.”

Rich Scherr, a freelance sportswriter for the Baltimore Sun, told the paper that he witnessed an audience member shouting the Nazi slogan during the intermission of the show at the Hippodrome Theatre.

A man was escorted out of a Baltimore theatre Wednesday night after he allegedly yelled “Heil Hitler, Heil Trump” during a performance of Fiddler on the Roof , according to the theatre and an eyewitness.

Sick, sad world. A man stands at intermission of tonight’s performance of Fiddler in Baltimore and yells, “Heil Hitler,” along with pro-Trump references. https://t.co/slDcPwF7re

In a statement to BuzzFeed News, the Hippodrome Theatre said that its security team and usher staff removed the “offending audience member quickly” during the intermission. Baltimore police officers met the man as he was escorted out of the building, the theatre said.



“Behavior like we saw during intermission at Wednesday evening’s performance is not, and will not be, tolerated,” the Hippodrome Theatre said. “We apologize to those patrons who were affected by this unfortunate incident.”

A theatre spokesperson did not provide details on what the man said.

A spokesperson for the Baltimore Police Department told BuzzFeed News that officers responded to the Hippodrome Theatre on Wednesday night, but the man was not arrested.

“Though reprehensible, his words are considered protected free speech because he did not directly threaten anyone,” the spokesperson said.

Scherr told the Baltimore Sun that after the man yelled “Heil Hitler, Heil Trump,” audience members “started running.”



“I’ll be honest, I was waiting to hear a gunshot I thought, ‘Here we go,’” Scherr said.

He did not respond to BuzzFeed News’ request for comment.

The incident follows a wave of anti-Semitic incidents in the country, including a deadly mass shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue last month in which 11 people were killed after a gunman opened fire while shouting anti-Semitic slurs.

Shortly after the shooting, a political event hosted by Broad City’s Ilana Glazer inside a Brooklyn synagogue was shut down after anti-Semitic graffiti, including the words “die Jew rat” and “Hitler,” was found on the building’s walls.

And on Monday, a Wisconsin school district began investigating an incident in which male high school students appeared to be doing the Nazi salute in their prom photo.