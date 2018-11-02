Ilana Glazer Shut Down An Event At A Brooklyn Synagogue Because Someone Scrawled "Die Jew Rat" On The Wall
Police also found anti-Semitic graffiti saying "Hitler" and "Jew better be ready" shortly before the Broad City co-creator's event at Union Temple.
A political event hosted by Broad City's Ilana Glazer inside a Brooklyn synagogue was shut down on Thursday night after anti-Semitic graffiti, including the words "die Jew rat" and "Hitler," was found on the building's walls.
An NYPD spokesperson confirmed to BuzzFeed News that police found anti-Semitic graffiti and statements written in black marker throughout the Union Temple of Brooklyn.
Police found "Hitler" scrawled on a first-floor staircase, "iset oven here" (presumably a misspelling of "insert") in the second-floor bathroom, "Jew better be ready" written on a third-floor staircase, and "end is now" and "die Jew rat we are here" on the fourth floor.
After the news broke, Twitter apologized for having the phrase "Kill all Jews" in the New York local trending topics.
The discovery of the graffiti comes less than a week after a white supremacist entered the Jewish Tree of Life temple in Pittsburgh and killed 11 people.
Union Temple is a 10-story building in Prospect Heights that hosts congregation services and events, two schools, and the Murmrr Theater, where the event was to take place.
Glazer was due to interview Democracy Now's Amy Goodman and local Democratic candidates as part of her Generator Series. Thursday night was the fourth and final event of the series.
The graffiti was found just before the 8 p.m. event was to start. Glazer announced to the crowd shortly afterward that anti-Semitic graffiti had been discovered and the event canceled.
Union Temple declined to comment, saying the NYPD had asked the synagogue not to speak to the media yet.
Glazer has not yet returned BuzzFeed News' request for comment.
She was "visibly upset" when she spoke to the crowd, said attendee Shelby Quackenbush, 26.
"Everyone was shocked, especially after the events in Pittsburgh," said Quackenbush, who said she'd been watching police officers walking around the auditorium entrance before the delayed start but hadn't thought there was any cause for alarm.
Another event attendee, Nata Andresen, 39, said the event had shaken her up, particularly because she was Jewish and her great-grandparents had fled to New York to escape the Nazis.
"To experience this right in Brooklyn was really weakening and scary, to think that my daughters are growing up in a place where there is still hatred in our community," said Andresen.
"Just the writing on the wall is a form of terrorism; it’s a way of scaring a group," said Andresen.
Jodi Rosenblum, 28 had just arrived at the upstairs entrance to the theater last night when a friend downstairs called and alerted her that something had happened.
"We ran down the stairs as fast as we could," Rosenblum told BuzzFeed News.
She saw a photo taken by other visitors of the "iset oven here" graffiti.
"It's bone-chilling," said Rosenblum, who is Jewish.
"I just hope it doesn’t discourage people from showing up to the polls. This just gives us a greater reason to show up and vote on November 6," said Rosenblum.
The NYPD's Hate Crimes Task Force is looking into the incident, and the investigation remains ongoing.
