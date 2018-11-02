A political event hosted by Broad City's Ilana Glazer inside a Brooklyn synagogue was shut down on Thursday night after anti-Semitic graffiti, including the words "die Jew rat" and "Hitler," was found on the building's walls.

An NYPD spokesperson confirmed to BuzzFeed News that police found anti-Semitic graffiti and statements written in black marker throughout the Union Temple of Brooklyn.

Police found "Hitler" scrawled on a first-floor staircase, "iset oven here" (presumably a misspelling of "insert") in the second-floor bathroom, "Jew better be ready" written on a third-floor staircase, and "end is now" and "die Jew rat we are here" on the fourth floor.



After the news broke, Twitter apologized for having the phrase "Kill all Jews" in the New York local trending topics.

The discovery of the graffiti comes less than a week after a white supremacist entered the Jewish Tree of Life temple in Pittsburgh and killed 11 people.



Union Temple is a 10-story building in Prospect Heights that hosts congregation services and events, two schools, and the Murmrr Theater, where the event was to take place.



Glazer was due to interview Democracy Now's Amy Goodman and local Democratic candidates as part of her Generator Series. Thursday night was the fourth and final event of the series.



The graffiti was found just before the 8 p.m. event was to start. Glazer announced to the crowd shortly afterward that anti-Semitic graffiti had been discovered and the event canceled.