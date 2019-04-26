A Former Minnesota Cop Dramatically Testified About The Moment He Shot And Killed An Unarmed Australian Woman

"If I knew this would happen, I would never have become a cop,” Mohamed Noor said in his first-ever public comments about the 2017 shooting.

A former Minneapolis police officer, Mohamed Noor, broke more than 18 months of silence to testify about the moment he shot and killed an unarmed Australian woman in an alley after she had called police to report a possible sexual assault in July 2017. Noor — who had refused to speak to investigators, make a public statement, or attend a grand jury hearing — took the stand during his murder trial on Thursday. For the first time, he publicly spoke about what led to him to open fire on Justine Ruszczyk Damond, a 40-year-old yoga teacher and life coach who was engaged to be married to her American fiancé, Dan Damond. She was a month away from her wedding when she was killed.



Noor, who is Somali-American, is facing murder charges for Damond’s death. Noor repeatedly said on the stand that he made a “split-second decision” to shoot Damond because he believed that his partner, Officer Matthew Harrity, feared for his life on July 15, 2017, according to transcripts of the dramatic testimony. That night, Damond had called 911 twice to report hearing a woman "making sex noises” in the alley behind her house. She told the dispatcher that she wasn't sure "if she’s having sex or being raped." Noor and Harrity responded to the call in a squad car and drove up the alley with the headlights off to listen for “sounds” of a woman screaming, Noor said. Harrity, who was driving, stopped the car at the end of the alley to let a person on a bicycle pass in front of the car. Noor said that at that moment, there was a “loud bang” on the squad car, then a figure approached on the driver’s side, where Harrity was.

Noor testified that after hearing the bang, Harrity screamed “oh, Jesus,” and went for his gun, but that the gun got “caught” in the holster. “He turned to me with fear in his eyes,” Noor said. Noor said that he saw a woman with blonde hair wearing a pink t-shirt standing outside Harrity’s window. When he saw the woman raising her arm, he thought she could have a weapon in her hand and that “my partner would have been dead,” Noor said. He testified that he did not see Damond's hand or any object in her hand, and that neither she or Harrity said anything about her having a weapon. Noor said that he was concerned about his partner’s life because he knew Harrity “feared for his life” and “there was a threat.” “And my intent was to stop the threat,” Noor said. Noor testified that he rose from his seat on the passenger side and put his arm across Harrity’s chest to protect him from the gun he had in his hand. The gun, he said, which was pointed toward the driver's side window, went past the steering wheel. Noor said he fired a single shot at Damond.

“The threat took a couple of steps back,” Noor told the court — referring to the unarmed woman. After, Harrity got out of the car and told Noor to holster his gun. Noor said that after he got out of the car, he saw Damond take a few steps back and that the officers helped her to the ground. That's when he saw that Damond did not have anything in her hand. When he realized he had shot an innocent woman, Noor told the court, “I felt my whole world come crashing down.” “I couldn’t breathe,” he said.



Cedric Hohnstadt / AP Courtroom sketch of Noor testifying.

Noor said that he and Harrity started CPR on Damond, but that she died before his eyes.

“I felt great anguish,” Noor said. “I was sad, traumatized.” Playing on the racial undertones of the case, the prosecutor asked Noor, “So her whole... her whole blonde hair, pink t-shirt and all, that was a threat to you?” Noor responded, “That’s how… I relied on my training.” The case has drawn national and international attention because of the victim’s nationality, Noor’s Somali-American background, the unusual circumstances leading up to the shooting, and how rare it is for a police officer in the US to face murder charges for an on-duty shooting.

Facebook Justine Damond and Dan Damond

Noor said that he had never seen Harrity that scared before. Noor said that he and Harrity had worked for 380 hours as partners and that their relationship was “like a marriage.” When the prosecutor asked Noor how he could conclude that Harrity feared for his life based on him yelling “oh, Jesus,” Noor said, “I can read my partner … I’ve worked with long enough to know when he fears for his life.” Harrity, who had testified earlier in the trial, said that he heard a “thump” on the squad car and a “murmur” after which he recalled seeing a “black figure” near his open car window.

Leila Navidi / AP Officer Matthew Harrity (right) with his attorney