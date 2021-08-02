DaBaby Was Dropped From Two More Music Festivals For His Anti-Gay Comments

DaBaby performs onstage during the Rolling Loud music festival at Hard Rock Stadium on July 25, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Florida.

DaBaby was dropped from two more music festival lineups on Monday for his anti-gay comments at a previous performance and on social media last weekend.



A day after Chicago's Lollapalooza festival canceled the rapper's performance, the Governors Ball in New York and Day N Vegas in Nevada both removed him from their lineups.

In a tweet Monday, the Governors Ball said it "does not and will not tolerate hate or discrimination of any kind."

The statement added, "We welcome and celebrate the diverse communities that make New York City the greatest city in the world."

The three-day festival, which begins on Sept. 24, tweeted its lineup that did not include DaBaby.