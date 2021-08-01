DaBaby Has Been Dropped By Lollapalooza For His Anti-Gay Comments
The rapper made multiple comments about gay men and HIV over the last week, prompting several celebrities to condemn him for perpetuating stereotypes.
Music festival Lollapalooza announced that DaBaby has been dropped from its lineup just hours before he was slated to perform, a move that came after the rapper made anti-gay comments at a previous performance and on social media.
The festival, happening this weekend in Chicago, said on Twitter that it "was founded on diversity, inclusivity, respect, and love. With that in mind, DaBaby will no longer be performing at Grant Park tonight."
DaBaby has faced a wave of backlash after making comments about gay men and HIV/AIDS at a concert in Miami last weekend.
"If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that’ll make you die in two, three weeks, put your cellphone light up," DaBaby told the crowd at the Rolling Loud Festival.
He also said, "Fellas, if you ain’t suck a nigga dick in the parking lot, put your cellphone light up. Keep it fucking real."
He then went further in a series of videos on Instagram stories, saying, "My gay fans, they take care of themselves. They ain’t got no nasty gay niggas, see what I’m saying? They ain’t no junkies on the street.”
On Tuesday, DaBaby tweeted an apology, saying anyone living with HIV/AIDS "got the right to be upset" and that what he said was "insensitive."
DaBaby's management did not immediately respond to a request for comment from BuzzFeed News.
Several celebrities have condemned his comments, including Dua Lipa, who featured DaBaby on her song "Levitating."
"I'm surprised and horrified at DaBaby's comments. I really don't recognize this as the person I worked with," she said in her Instagram story.
"I know my fans know where my heart lies and that I stand 100% with the LGBTQ community. We need to come together to fight the stigma and ignorance around HIV/AIDS."
Elton John also tweeted a thread aiming to counter the misinformation and stigma around HIV.
"In America, a gay black man has a 50% lifetime chance of contracting HIV. Stigma and shame around HIV and homosexuality is a huge driver of this vulnerability," he tweeted.
Madonna also spoke out in an Instagram post.
"A message to DaBaby - if you’re going to make hateful remarks to the LGBTQ+ community about HIV/AIDS then know your facts," she wrote, adding that "No one dies of AIDS in 2 or 3 weeks anymore."
DaBaby's Lollapalooza slot will now be filled with a performance by Young Thug.
