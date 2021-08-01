DaBaby Has Been Dropped By Lollapalooza For His Anti-Gay Comments

The rapper made multiple comments about gay men and HIV over the last week, prompting several celebrities to condemn him for perpetuating stereotypes.

Jason Koerner / Getty Images DaBaby performs during Day Three at Rolling Loud Miami 2021.

Music festival Lollapalooza announced that DaBaby has been dropped from its lineup just hours before he was slated to perform, a move that came after the rapper made anti-gay comments at a previous performance and on social media. The festival, happening this weekend in Chicago, said on Twitter that it "was founded on diversity, inclusivity, respect, and love. With that in mind, DaBaby will no longer be performing at Grant Park tonight."

Gary Miller / FilmMagic A view of Day Three of the 30th anniversary of Lollapalooza at Grant Park on July 31 in Chicago

DaBaby has faced a wave of backlash after making comments about gay men and HIV/AIDS at a concert in Miami last weekend. "If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that’ll make you die in two, three weeks, put your cellphone light up," DaBaby told the crowd at the Rolling Loud Festival. He also said, "Fellas, if you ain’t suck a nigga dick in the parking lot, put your cellphone light up. Keep it fucking real." He then went further in a series of videos on Instagram stories, saying, "My gay fans, they take care of themselves. They ain’t got no nasty gay niggas, see what I’m saying? They ain’t no junkies on the street.” On Tuesday, DaBaby tweeted an apology, saying anyone living with HIV/AIDS "got the right to be upset" and that what he said was "insensitive."

Anybody who done ever been effected by AIDS/HIV y’all got the right to be upset, what I said was insensitive even though I have no intentions on offending anybody. So my apologies 🙏🏾 But the LGBT community... I ain’t trippin on y’all, do you. y’all business is y’all business. Twitter: @DaBabyDaBaby

& for any brands, networks, or artists that like to profit off of black rappers influence on the culture, without understanding it or having the patience to deal with what comes with the position we play in our culture. Keep yo money next time us “NIGGAS” human too. #GodBless Twitter: @DaBabyDaBaby

DaBaby's management did not immediately respond to a request for comment from BuzzFeed News. Several celebrities have condemned his comments, including Dua Lipa, who featured DaBaby on her song "Levitating." "I'm surprised and horrified at DaBaby's comments. I really don't recognize this as the person I worked with," she said in her Instagram story. "I know my fans know where my heart lies and that I stand 100% with the LGBTQ community. We need to come together to fight the stigma and ignorance around HIV/AIDS." Elton John also tweeted a thread aiming to counter the misinformation and stigma around HIV.

(1/5) We've been shocked to read about the HIV misinformation and homophobic statements made at a recent DaBaby show. This fuels stigma and discrimination and is the opposite of what our world needs to fight the AIDS epidemic. The facts are: Twitter: @eltonofficial

"In America, a gay black man has a 50% lifetime chance of contracting HIV. Stigma and shame around HIV and homosexuality is a huge driver of this vulnerability," he tweeted. Madonna also spoke out in an Instagram post.