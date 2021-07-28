"In America, a gay black man has a 50% lifetime chance of contracting HIV," Elton wrote. "Stigma and shame around HIV and homosexuality is a huge driver of this vulnerability. We need to break down the myths and judgements and not fuel these."

"Homophobic and HIV mistruths have no place in our society and industry and as musicians, we must spread compassion and love for the most marginalised people in our communities," he added. "A musician’s job is to bring people together."