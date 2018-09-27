BuzzFeed News

Christine Blasey Ford Emotionally Read Her Statement About Brett Kavanaugh Sexually Assaulting Her

Through tears, Ford testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee about the alleged attack by President Trump's Supreme Court nominee.

By Tasneem Nashrulla

Posted on September 27, 2018, at 11:27 a.m. ET

During Thursday's hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Christine Blasey Ford emotionally and powerfully read her prepared testimony about Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulting her during a gathering at a house in the summer of 1982. Here's the full video:

video-player.buzzfeed.com

You can read her prepared statement here and follow live updates from the hearing here.

