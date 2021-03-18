Asian Women Are Hypersexualized, So Don’t Tell Me The Killings In Atlanta Aren’t About Race

Waking up to the news that six Asian women were among eight people killed in the Atlanta area on Tuesday was brutal. Cycling through the online outrage, condolences, and conjecture was sobering and exhausting. America is a stationary bike, repeating bad patterns, and going nowhere fast.



By mid-morning, the news was already full of reports that the shooting suspect had a “sex addiction,” which was apparently enough for local law enforcement to begin discounting that the mass killings could be “racially motivated.” During a press conference, Capt. Jay Baker of the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office also said the shooter had had a “bad day” while discussing the attack. (BuzzFeed News later reported Baker had posted on Facebook a photo of a racist shirt blaming China for the pandemic.)

A gunman targeted three Asian businesses and killed mostly Asian women. Whether the killer will admit to a motive beyond trying to eliminate “temptation,” what is indisputable is that he cruelly harmed Asian women. The Asian American community is now forced to cradle that violence between us, on our own. No one feels safe; everyone is hurting. The killings are racist. Period.

This latest mass shooting comes at a time of rising anti-Asian sentiment in the US. Over the past year as COVID-19 spread, hate crimes against the minority group have also climbed steadily. According to Stop AAPI Hate, from March 2020 to the end of February 2021, there have been at least 3,795 reported hate crimes targeting Asian Americans. Last month, Asian elders were the targets of a string of attacks. These alarming trends are suspected to be tied to COVID-19 bigotry, fueled by former president Donald Trump’s constant remarks calling the disease the “Kung Flu” or “China Virus” and blaming China for the pandemic.

Additionally, the latest Stop AAPI Hate report found that women reported being the victim of a hate crime 2.3 times more often than men.

Someone who knew the shooter told the New York Times that he regularly visited spas for sex. The source said the shooter denied going to these businesses because of the workers’ race, but did so because it felt “safer than paying for sex elsewhere,” the report said. These denials of racial motivations from the shooter, his friend, and law enforcement are incredibly revealing. Asian women are so often two-dimensional fantasies, fantasies that have become so normalized that they’ve fueled sex-kitten anime tropes, specific dom/sub porn genres, and an entire sex work industry. Often, with this sexualization comes a very particular kind of dehumanization.

I have been privileged enough to exist as an Asian woman with some protection and have still felt relatively acute racial trauma. But Monday’s attacks made me aware of how impactful the traumas have been and have made me question how protected I really am in this country. In the wake of the shooting, many Asian women across the internet have also been reflecting on the hypersexuality that gets projected onto us for simply existing. Including the fetishy stereotypes that follow us everywhere — docile, demure, obedient — and verbal harassment in racial epithets (“love you long time”) from men who have literally followed us in and out of bars. Being an Asian woman means moving through spaces with the constant anxiety that someone is about to make you their sex object or punchline.

Melissa Borja, an assistant professor in the Asian/Pacific Islander American studies program at the University of Michigan who’s led research on anti-Asian racism related to COVID-19 over the past year, told BuzzFeed News that while this shooter’s purported sex addiction does not carry an “inherent anti-Asian” sentiment, popular culture has facilitated a particular sexualization of Asian women.

“Asian American women are objects of desire, and this idea is reproduced in so many different ways, in so many different movies and musicals. It’s deeply rooted,” she said. Borja recounted a time when her son was approached by a white man “who asked for advice for finding an Asian woman for a mating relationship.”

“It hinged on a view of Asian women as being less than human in ways that are really troubling to me,” she said. Borja also said that while there is an obsession to understand the motive of the killer in national tragedies like these, she wants us to center our concerns on the harm it’s caused.

“We know Asian American women are particularly affected by the past year and the anti-Asian racism that we see associated with the pandemic. The impact is really important, and it’s been really striking to me last night and today how sad they are, how angry they are,” she said. “Earlier today I just got off the phone with my 71-year-old mother who didn’t want to go on her afternoon walk because she felt afraid. That impact matters perhaps more than the intent of the killer.”

NYC-based writer Christine Liwag Dixon, whose recent tweet about the fetishization she’s experienced in her life went viral, told BuzzFeed News that she often struggles to put into words what those cumulative experiences were like.

“When something like that happens, even as a writer, it’s impossible to articulate yourself because you’re so overwhelmed and feeling so much,” she said. “This is nothing new. Asian women have been dealing with this for generations.”