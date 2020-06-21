Trump Said He Told Officials To “Slow The Testing Down” So Coronavirus Cases Don’t Increase

At his first campaign rally in months in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Saturday, President Trump said he told “his people” to "slow down" coronavirus testing so the number of COVID-19 cases don't increase.

"When you do testing to that extent, you're going to find more people, you're going to find more cases,” Trump said. “So I said to my people, 'slow the testing down, please.' They test and they test."

He told the smaller-than-expected crowd that “testing is a double-edged sword” because the “bad part” is the increase in recorded coronavirus cases.

Trump also used racist terms to refer to the coronavirus in his speech, calling it the "Chinese virus” and “Kung Flu."



“It’s a disease — without question — has more names than any disease in history. I can name 'Kung Flu,' I can name 19 different versions of names,” Trump said, as his supporters cheered and clapped. “Many call it a virus, which it is. Many call it a flu, what difference.”