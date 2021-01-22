Amanda Gorman Gained Over 2 Million IG Followers After Reading Her Poem At The Inauguration

This is an excerpt from Please Like Me , BuzzFeed News’ newsletter about how influencers are battling for your attention. You can sign up here.

The influencer economy I know is one of questionable hacks for marketing and growth, like the Instagram loop giveaway. Most influencers I follow post tirelessly and strategically to battle for people’s attention and follows. It’s the mantra of this newsletter!

However, I was graciously reminded this week that a person can gain mass popularity by simply being talented and heartfelt.

On Wednesday, after Amanda Gorman, the first national youth poet laureate, delivered her powerful poem about a country in transition at Biden’s inauguration, people praised her on social media. She gained over 2 million followers on Instagram in a day. Her poem, which you can read in full, was not only moving, but it cut through the consciousness of a country in mourning and in disrepair.

“Somehow we weathered and witnessed a nation that isn't broken, but simply unfinished / We, the successors of a country and a time where a skinny Black girl descended from slaves and raised by a single mother can dream of becoming president / Only to find herself reciting for one.”

Gorman, who’s the youngest person at 22 to perform a poem at a presidential inauguration, read with poise and confidence. Immediately across Twitter and Instagram and private chats, I saw people react: They were in awe, they googled her, and they hit “follow” on her Twitter and Instagram accounts.

It was incredible to watch how a five-minute appearance — albeit on one of the biggest national stages — viscerally captivated people. And for poetry — an art form that does not often get mainstream attention!

Gorman herself was also shocked. In her Instagram stories later that day, she said she was having trouble accessing her account and posting anything because of the influx of followers and attention it was getting.

“This is not a game. This is not a joke. I just looked up and had a million followers,” she said.