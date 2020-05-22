This is Please Like Me , BuzzFeed News’ newsletter about how influencers are battling for your attention. You can sign up here.

I have written extensively in this newsletter and in stories about the rise of loop giveaways on Instagram, and why they are so controversial. This week, the issue boiled over.

A group of influencers announced they were hosting a loop giveaway for a car, sparking immediate backlash and a ton of questions. I reached out to Instagram, and a spokesperson told me these types of giveaways are against its policy and that the company was investigating. You can read about it here or on my Instagram, where I detailed my reporting.

As I reported this out, I got messages from a few people who said these giveaways reminded them of MLMs, or multilevel marketing companies. I think this is a rather apt comparison for a few key reasons.

First, many of these loop giveaways require some sort of buy-in, whether it's paying a fee to a third party that organizes the giveaway or splitting the cost of the prize with the other influencers involved. For example, influencers involved in a recent Peloton giveaway told me they split the cost of the prize, four bikes that cost more than $2,000 each, among themselves.

This aspect of the giveaways shares an important detail with MLMs: People are paying money upfront to buy into a dream with no guarantee of success. In an MLM, the participants are paying hundreds or thousands of dollars with the hope this will lead to them being able to run their own, revenue-generating business. In a loop giveaway, people are paying hundreds or thousands of dollars with the hope that this will lead them to get more followers, which will lead to better sponsorships and ad deals.

In both these circumstances, the person who already has the most money starts out with a huge advantage. Take for instance, LuLaRoe, which I did a big feature story on earlier this year. To join LuLaRoe, you need to pay a minimum of around $5,000 for a starter kit, but former sellers I spoke to told me in actuality many people paid sometimes double or even triple that amount to join and build their inventory. It makes sense that spending more money on LuLaRoe upfront would lead to greater success down the road, as customers naturally will flock to sellers who have the most variety in size and style of clothing. Sellers who can only afford to spend the minimum amount to join are therefore at a disadvantage from day one.

An influencer already has a huge advantage if they can spend thousands of dollars every month joining multiple loop giveaways and build their following quickly. I have seen some influencers who take part in three or four — sometimes even more — giveaways at a time. Influencers who can only afford to join maybe one giveaway, or don’t have enough extra income to join at all, grow much slower and don’t get the same opportunities.

In both of these cases, the person who is able to buy their way into bigger and bigger success is then peddled around as a model for others to see what is possible, leading them to sink even more and more funds into playing the game. Some influencers with huge accounts can even leverage their “success” into making money off those who want to be like them by working with third-party companies like Social Stance, which is widely believed to pay big influencers to host these large loop giveaways and charge smaller influencers to join. There’s also the possibility that, like in MLMs, participants who are making a significant amount of revenue through bigger ad deals gained through these giveaways aren’t actually seeing their bottom line grow if they continue to reinvest said profits into more, and bigger, loop giveaways.

All these facts are pretty depressing and show why loop giveaways are giving influencers a bad reputation right now. However, the one crucial difference between these giveaways and MLMs is an encouraging one. Becoming an influencer, unlike joining an MLM, is an actual real business opportunity — and if you do it right, an extremely lucrative one. Influencers who build their followings through slow and steady hard work over time are thriving, and the market is open for anyone to join. You just can’t cut corners.

There are also encouraging signs that advertisers are catching on. Many industry blogs have encouraged businesses to look at an influencer’s engagement rate, rather than their follower count, when seeking partners for ad deals. A 2019 study found that engagement actually increases if an influencer has fewer followers, because their audience tends to be more loyal and actually willing to buy things the influencer recommends. In other words, paying your way into higher follower counts may soon become way less profitable.

So while some influencers may be trying to get ahead by using tricks that remind me of MLMs, the industry will hopefully soon self-correct to get rid of these shady elements. While it is frustrating to see these tactics on Instagram, a platform I personally believe in and love, it is only one part of the overall economy for influencers. Unlike in an MLM, if you work hard, don’t cheat, and stay true to your brand as an influencer, you can actually succeed. And I think that’s something worth rooting for.

—Stephanie

