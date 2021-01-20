 Skip To Content
Amanda Gorman Won Everyone Over With Her Powerful Poem At Biden's Inauguration

Amanda Gorman Won Everyone Over With Her Powerful Poem At Biden's Inauguration

"I didn't think that I was going to cry during the inauguration but then Amanda Gorman happened."

By Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Posted on January 20, 2021, at 1:39 p.m. ET

Rob Carr / Getty Images

Amanda Gorman made her mark as the youngest inaugural poet in the country's history, winning over new fans with a powerful reading of her poem, "The Hill We Climb," at President Biden's inauguration Wednesday.

The 22-year-old from California, who became the first-ever National Youth Poet Laureate in 2017, told the New York Times that she was working on the poem when the Jan. 6 insurrection happened, as rioters incited by former president Donald Trump stormed the Capitol building. She stayed up late into the night to write about the images of violence she saw that day.

Gorman closed out the ceremony at the Capitol's West Front with "The Hill We Climb" and stunned the internet.

That was more than a poem That was a sermon
Michele Norris @michele_norris

That was more than a poem That was a sermon

Twitter: @michele_norris
This poem by Amanda Gorman is giving me LIFE.
Neil Lewis, Jr., PhD @NeilLewisJr

This poem by Amanda Gorman is giving me LIFE.

Twitter: @NeilLewisJr
Mina Kimes @minakimes

....anyone else ready to run through a wall after that poem? gotdamn
Mina Kimes @minakimes

....anyone else ready to run through a wall after that poem? gotdamn

Twitter: @minakimes
Ashley Nicole Black @ashleyn1cole

YOU BETTA DO THAT POEM, BABY! I have chills. She's amazing! The outfit! The poise! The genius writing! The Fenty highlight! I love her.
Ashley Nicole Black @ashleyn1cole

YOU BETTA DO THAT POEM, BABY! I have chills. She’s amazing! The outfit! The poise! The genius writing! The Fenty highlight! I love her.

Twitter: @ashleyn1cole
Tegan and Sara @teganandsara

Well that was fucking amazing. Absolutely stunning poem by @TheAmandaGorman The poise. The power. 😭
Tegan and Sara @teganandsara

Well that was fucking amazing. Absolutely stunning poem by @TheAmandaGorman The poise. The power. 😭

Twitter: @teganandsara
me listening to this poem from Amanda Gorman
Hayes Brown @HayesBrown

me listening to this poem from Amanda Gorman

Twitter: @HayesBrown
Also Amanda Gorman wins. And Maya Angelou smiles on her surely.
Brittney Cooper @ProfessorCrunk

Also Amanda Gorman wins. And Maya Angelou smiles on her surely.

Twitter: @ProfessorCrunk
Amanda Gorman! This is what poems can do. Yes yes yes.
Maggie Smith @maggiesmithpoet

Amanda Gorman! This is what poems can do. Yes yes yes.

Twitter: @maggiesmithpoet
Dr. ppyajunebug, phd @ppyajunebug

This poem and performance by Amanda Gorman will be THE moment of this inauguration. Her beauty, her elegance, her words and movements, they capture this moment in amber
Dr. ppyajunebug, phd @ppyajunebug

This poem and performance by Amanda Gorman will be THE moment of this inauguration. Her beauty, her elegance, her words and movements, they capture this moment in amber

Twitter: @ppyajunebug
Sean Yoo @SeanYoo

the timeline following Amanda Gorman into battle
Sean Yoo @SeanYoo

the timeline following Amanda Gorman into battle

Twitter: @SeanYoo
She ate tf outta that poem omg 😭😭😭
HOOD VOGUE is tired of poverty @itskeyon

She ate tf outta that poem omg 😭😭😭

Twitter: @itskeyon

People were moved to tears by her words.

Jesmyn Ward @jesmimi

Oh good Lord! Stop making me cry, Ms. Gorman. Shit.
Jesmyn Ward @jesmimi

Oh good Lord! Stop making me cry, Ms. Gorman. Shit.

Twitter: @jesmimi
Andrea Lam @AndreaNLam

I didn't think that I was going to cry during the inauguration but then Amanda Gorman happened.
Andrea Lam @AndreaNLam

I didn't think that I was going to cry during the inauguration but then Amanda Gorman happened.

Twitter: @AndreaNLam
nicole tersigni @nicsigni

"let us leave behind a country better than the one we were left" amanda gorman, fully making me cry now
nicole tersigni @nicsigni

"let us leave behind a country better than the one we were left" amanda gorman, fully making me cry now

Twitter: @nicsigni
ma daldal si dandan @dinomandaniel

ok this moment is making me cry 😭😭😭😭😭😭AMANDA GORMAN💖💖💖❣️❣️💞💞💞💓💕💕💕💞❣️💖 #InaugurationDay
ma daldal si dandan @dinomandaniel

ok this moment is making me cry 😭😭😭😭😭😭AMANDA GORMAN💖💖💖❣️❣️💞💞💞💓💕💕💕💞❣️💖 #InaugurationDay

Twitter: @dinomandaniel
Brittany Mulry @brittmulry

They can't stop talking about Amanda Gorman. And I'm beaming. Girl. YOU 👏🏾 DID 👏🏾 THAT👏🏾. Gaaah I could cry.
Brittany Mulry @brittmulry

They can’t stop talking about Amanda Gorman. And I’m beaming. Girl. YOU 👏🏾 DID 👏🏾 THAT👏🏾. Gaaah I could cry.

Twitter: @brittmulry
Alicia Rose @ally_roza

You see how Amanda Gorman just made you feel?? This is why art matters so much. It has the ability to cut through and gets right to the heart of the matter. I guarantee most will forget the majority of these speeches, but it will be hard to forget what she just did today.
Alicia Rose @ally_roza

You see how Amanda Gorman just made you feel?? This is why art matters so much. It has the ability to cut through and gets right to the heart of the matter. I guarantee most will forget the majority of these speeches, but it will be hard to forget what she just did today.

Twitter: @ally_roza

Read her poem in full here.

