American Man Arrested After A US Consulate Official Was Shot In Mexico

US Consulate of Guadalajara / Via Facebook: pg

An American man was arrested Sunday on suspicion of shooting a US Consulate official in the chest in Guadalajara, Mexico. The shooting, which took place Friday night and left the US official injured, was captured on video. The FBI had offered a $20,000 reward for information on the gunman. In a joint press release, Mexican prosecutors and the country's foreign ministry identified the shooter as an American citizen. He was taken into custody by Mexican Special Forces and would be repatriated to the US, where American authorities would determine any next legal steps, they said. The shooting victim remained in a hospital on Sunday, but his condition was stable, authorities said.

A friend of the victim identified him as Christopher Ashcraft to the Washington Post. Ashcraft was in his first posting as a foreign officer. According to the Post, Ashcraft had been at the gym on Friday, and the gunman asked for him by name at the front desk. Ashcraft was then shot in his car after leaving the gym.

In a statement, US Secretary of State John Kerry wished him a speedy recovery and complimented Mexican authorities on the arrest. "On behalf of President Obama and the people of the United States, I want to thank the Government of Mexico for their swift and decisive arrest of a suspect in the heinous attack against our Foreign Service Officer colleague in Guadalajara, Mexico," Kerry said. "The safety and security of U.S. citizens and our diplomatic staff overseas are among our highest priorities." The US Consulate in Guadalajara had released three videos on its Facebook page showing the events they said led to the shooting. The official is seen in the first video making a transaction for a parking ticket around 6:16 p.m. on Friday. He is wearing a grey tank top and red shorts. In another video, the suspect is seen waiting around the area as cars exit the parking garage. The footage shows the shooter aim a gun at a black car, fire once, and run away.

The US Embassy in Mexico also released images of the shooter, who was wearing a blue or purple shirt and dark sunglasses.

Este es el hombre por quien se ofrecen 20 mil dólares de recompensa por disparar contra oficial en @USCGGuadalajara

The victim was treated at a nearby hospital for a gunshot wound to his upper chest, according to local Guadalajara newspaper El Informador. The US State Department has previously warned Americans, including US officials, to exercise caution in the region due to "continued instability."