A Man Was Beaten Outside The Same Mosque The Orlando Shooter Attended

The victim told deputies that he was standing next to his car when someone "asked him what he was doing" and then punched him in the face and head.

A man was beaten early Friday morning outside the mosque once attended by Omar Mateen, the Orlando nightclub shooter, officials said.

The attack happened after 4 a.m. Friday, when someone called deputies to report an attempted burglary, authorities said.



According to the sheriff's office, deputies then arrived to find a man bleeding from the mouth. The man told deputies that he was "standing next to his vehicle when a male approached him, asked him what he was doing, and then punched him several times in the face and head."

What sparked the attack, however, appears to be under dispute by law enforcement officials investigating the attack and civil rights advocates who allege the victim appeared to have been beaten because he is Muslim.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations — Florida (CAIR Florida) claimed the attacker made anti-Muslim statements before attacking the victim, but authorities said they have no reason to believe any slurs were made.

CAIR said in a statement that the attacker told the victim, “You Muslims need to get back to your country."



But the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said interviews and a statement from the victim "do not indicate any racially-motivated comments were made by the suspect prior to, during or after the incident."

However, "detectives will be interviewing the suspect, victim and apparent witness that has now been identified by the Council of Islamic American Relations," authorities said.



The man suffered head trauma and lost a tooth in the beating, according to CAIR.

