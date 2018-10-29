The Rabbi Who Tried To Save Congregants Killed In The Synagogue Shooting Said "I Do Live With Regret That I Wish I Could Have Done More"

Tree of Life Rabbi Jeffrey Myers described in wrenching detail how a "typical Shabbat morning" turned into a massacre — and his own personal regrets — as a gunman shouting anti-Semitic slogans opened fire and killed 11 worshippers.



In an interview with CNN, Myers described the events that unfolded and how seven of his congregants were gunned down in his synagogue's sanctuary.

Myers said he thought the first gunshot was the sound of a fallen coat rack until he saw people running from a distance and "instructed [his] congregants to drop to the floor."

After instructing some of his congregants to leave, he himself took shelter, leaving eight people in the sanctuary.

"Our pews are thick old oak and I thought perhaps there's some protection there. The people that were at the front of my sanctuary, I quickly tried to usher them up to the front, out some doors in the front towards exits or a closet, someplace they could hide, someplace safe. I turned back to see if I could help the remaining people in the back of my congregation," he said.



"At that time I could hear the gunfire getting longer. It was no longer safe to be there and I had to leave them."

Seven of the eight who remained died of their injuries.

"I don't have answers, but I do live with regret that I wish I could have done more. I live with that and the sounds that are seared in my brain that I'll never forget for the rest of my life," Myers said.

"We are a tree of life and, as I said before to many, you can cut off some branches from our tree, but Tree of Life has been in Pittsburgh for 154 years, we're not going anywhere. We will rebuild and we will be back stronger and better than ever. I will not let hate close down my building," Myers said at the end of his interview.



