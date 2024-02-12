Nicola Peltz Just Revealed The Brutal Reason Why She Had To Cut Her Husband Brooklyn Beckham’s Cameo In Her Movie, And She’s Honestly So Real For It

After watching her husband’s attempt at acting, Nicola remembers thinking: “Oh god, we have to move on. Good lord.”

Stephanie Soteriou
Back in 2022, Nicola Peltz Beckham revealed that she had unceremoniously axed her husband, Brooklyn Peltz Beckham’s, cameo from her directorial debut.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

In case you didn’t know, Brooklyn and Nicola are one of the most PDA-heavy celebrity couples out there, with the two getting engaged in the summer of 2020 after less than a year of dating.


They got married in 2021, and make no secret of how besotted they are with one another with regular soppy social media posts and gushing interviews. 


However, Nicola made it clear that she is definitely not blinded by love when it comes to her husband, and was able to stand firm when making her new movie. 

Speaking to Style magazine at the time, Nicola admitted that she had to be cutthroat after being left unimpressed by Brooklyn’s acting skills — and even went so far as to delete his cameo while he was sitting in the editing room next to her.

Closeup of Brooklyn and Nicola
Taylor Hill / WireImage

She said: “I directed a film last year that I wrote when I was 23, and Brooklyn is still mad at me. He was like, 'Can I be in your movie?' And I was like, 'Oh my gosh, I would be honored, but we have to disguise you.’”


"Obviously he's covered in tattoos and he's British,” Nicola explained. “So, he did a few parts in the background, which if you pay attention, you can find, but in one scene he's like, 'Can I put the mic on, I wanna say a line?'" 


But his big moment didn’t go to plan, with Nicola then confessing: “I started laughing so hard. He had the most British accent ever. I ended up cutting him out! He sat there, in the editing room, he was like, 'Did you really just cut me out while I'm sitting here?' ... I was like, 'Yes, I love you so much!’”

And with Nicola’s long-awaited movie Lola finally being released earlier this month, the star shed a bit more light on what Brooklyn was doing wrong during the shoot.

Screenshot from &quot;Lola&quot;
Vertical / Via youtube.com

In a new interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Nicola acknowledged that her brother, Will Peltz, had a successful cameo in the film before sharing: “Brooklyn is actually really upset that he did get cut from his one little cameo. He had one line, ‘Hi,’ but he kept saying it in a British accent and he was staring directly into the camera.”


“I was like, oh God, we have to move on. Good lord. So, Brooklyn ended up on the chopping block,” Nicola concluded, before quickly adding: “But I couldn’t have done any of this without him because he was such a massive support to me every day on set which I’m so appreciative of.”

And people have admitted to finding this anecdote “weirdly” endearing, with Nicola also being praised for putting the greater good of her movie above her husband’s feelings.

Closeup of Brooklyn Beckham
Dave Kotinsky / Getty Images for Marriott Bonvoy

Commenting on a Reddit forum, one person wrote: “This weirdly endeared me to both of them more than anything else I’ve seen about them.”


Another agreed: “Every little tidbit I learn about the Beckham family makes me like them more. I find this detail about Brooklyn really endearing.”


“I know people dislike them and they are both textbook nepo babies, but I love this little anecdote,” one more wrote. “She’s trying to take the job seriously, acknowledges Brooklyn didn’t demonstrate great acting chops so he was cut, but that he is a loving supportive partner which she seems to reciprocate by mentioning that. Idk, there’s some self-awareness and maybe even poking some fun at themselves that is endearing to me!”


While somebody else couldn’t help but point out: “‘Hi’ isn't even a line, it's one word 😭”

Generally speaking, people have been warming up to Brooklyn in recent months after years of him being relentlessly ridiculed on the internet for his nepotism.

Brooklyn with his parents, Victoria and David Beckham
Darren Gerrish / Darren Gerrish / WireImage

The oldest son of soccer legend David Beckham and former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham, Brooklyn has very publicly drifted from career to career in a bid to find his calling.


He is still only 24 years old, but has already dabbled in soccer, photography, modeling, and — it seems — acting, before seemingly finding his passion in cooking. 


Brooklyn has stuck with food for a couple of years now and still appears to be just as passionate about it, with his relationship with Nicola also winning him praise.

In fact, the British star has been called the “perfect” husband, and even described as a man “written by a woman” by the couple’s social media followers due to his unwavering devotion.

This was exemplified on Nicola’s 29th birthday last month, when she revealed that Brooklyn had insisted on making her a birthday cake from scratch. One person commented at the time: “He could buy her an expensive fancy cake but he insists on making her one. It’s sweet.”

“I am 100% all for this kind of golden retriever guy. He’s trying so hard! Was the cake edible? Who knows, who cares!” another agreed, while somebody else admitted: “Brooklyn Beckham is someone I've now come full circle on and root for.”

