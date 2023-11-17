Taylor is being praised for the subtle way she honored her fans after being forced to cancel her concert Friday.
The pits are filled help😭😭 pic.twitter.com/e1rWljNGMW— karla (@tserasrep) November 10, 2023
@katiebk91
#newheightspodcast #newheights #traviskelce #taylorswift #taylorswifttok #taylorswifterastour #travisandtaylor #traviskelcetaylorswift #fyp #foryou #foryoupage♬ Snow On The Beach - Taylor Swift
🎥| The cheering is something else😄 pic.twitter.com/SHHbnIQ47Y— Taylor Swift Updates (@swifferupdates) November 11, 2023
@flormosso_
@Taylor Swift @Travis Kelce ❤️ “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me” #karma #theerastour #river♬ sonido original - Flor Mosso
Stephanie Soteriou is a Celebrity Reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in London
Contact Stephanie Soteriou at stephanie.soteriou@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? 👉 Submit it here