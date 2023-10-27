All Of The Clues That Taylor Swift’s Brutal Vault Track “Is It Over Now?” Is About Her Relationship With Harry Styles, With Fans Left Shocked By How Hard She Went In The Lyrics

“I just know Harry would’ve been done for if she would’ve released this in 2014,” one fan said of the never-heard-before 1989 vault track.

By
Stephanie Soteriou
by Stephanie Soteriou

BuzzFeed Staff

Taylor Swift has been writing catchy songs about her personal life since childhood, with her songwriting prowess indisputably responsible for her staggering superstardom today.

A close-up of a younger Taylor smiling and holding a guitar
Al Messerschmidt / NFL

While Taylor’s early tracks were inspired by her high school crushes and first boyfriends, as her career progressed, the subjects of her songs changed from unknown faces to her fellow celebrities.

Close-up of Taylor onstage and holding a guitar
Kevin Winter / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Needless to say, this led to a massive increase in interest surrounding who had inspired each song, given that Taylor has dated huge names, such as Joe Jonas, Jake Gyllenhaal, John Mayer, and Harry Styles, over the years.

Close-up of Taylor onstage performing in a sparkly, spangly dress
Hector Vivas / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

While all of those relationships ended a pretty long time ago, they are facing renewed attention following Taylor’s decision to rerecord her first six albums so that she can own her masters.

This labor of love began with the rerelease of the star’s 2008 album Fearless in April 2021, with a previously unheard song about her ex Joe ultimately being used against him just last month amid his split from Sophie Turner.

Close-up of Taylor sitting with Joe
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

Red (Taylor’s Version) followed a few months later, and this saw Jake get vilified on social media as the music that originally came out in 2012 reminded listeners of his and Taylor’s brief relationship and troubling age gap.

Close-up of Jake in a suit and tie
Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic

The scrutiny was fueled by the extended version of her heartbreak anthem “All Too Well” that Taylor shared on the rerelease, with new lyrics and an accompanying short film providing fresh insight into their years-old romance.

Dylan O&#x27;Brien in a scene from the &quot;All Too Well&quot; video
Taylor Swift Productions / Via youtube.com

Then, earlier this year, it was John’s turn, with Taylor even appearing to urge fans not to troll her ex ahead of the rerelease of her 2010 album, Speak Now. Similarly to Jake, John has faced backlash for his and Taylor’s age gap when they dated.

Close-up of John and Taylor
Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images

And, amid the release of 1989 (Taylor’s Version) today, it is now Harry’s turn to have his relationship with Taylor revisited.

Close-up of Harry
Jeff Spicer / Getty Images

1989 is Taylor’s fifth studio album and marks the moment when she transitioned from country music to more mainstream pop. It was originally released in 2014 and was a huge success, winning three Grammys, including the coveted Album of the Year Award.

Close-up of Taylor holding three Grammys
Jason Laveris / FilmMagic

For context, Taylor started dating Harry after her split from Jake, with the two first being linked in the spring of 2012. This ended up just being a brief fling, and the romance came to an abrupt end after Harry reportedly kissed somebody else while he was in New Zealand.

Close-up of Taylor and Harry wearing coats/jackets outside
David Krieger / GC Images

However, he and Taylor reconciled later that same year and dated from late 2012 to early 2013, when he was 18 years old and she was 23.

Close-up of Taylor and Harry wearing coats/jackets outside
David Krieger / GC Images

While Taylor rarely confirms who her songs are about, she basically revealed that Harry was the inspiration for at least some of her 1989 songs in an interview with Rolling Stone back in 2014.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / WireImage

Referring to the obvious nod to Harry’s last name in the title of her song “Style,” Taylor said of the blatant name-check, “We should have just called it ‘I’m Not Even Sorry.’”

Close-up of Harry wearing a jacket and loose scarf
Danny Martindale / Getty Images

In “Style,” Taylor admits to being reluctant to give Harry a second chance because of his bad boy reputation at the time, but she ultimately ends up getting sucked in by his charm.

Close-up of Taylor smiling and wearing a short-sleeved blouse
Isaac Brekken via Getty Images

And “Out of the Woods” is also all but confirmed to be about the former One Direction star, with the lyrics appearing to shed some light on why Harry was pictured with a bandage over his chin after his and Taylor’s ski trip in December 2012.

Close-up of Harry
Barry King / FilmMagic

In this song, Taylor reflects on a snowmobile accident. She sings, “Remember when you hit the brakes too soon? / Twenty stitches in a hospital room / When you started cryin', baby, I did too.”

Screenshot of the lyrics
AZLyrics / Via azlyrics.com

She later said that she purposely included the real-life anecdote in the song to remind both the press and the public that they aren’t privy to everything that she does. She said at the time, “People think they know the whole narrative of my life. I think maybe that line is there to remind people that there are really big things they don’t know about.”

Close-up of Taylor at a media event
Stephen Lovekin / Getty Images

And there is now a brand-new 1989 song "from the vault" that fans are convinced is about Harry. This previously unheard track, which was recorded for the original album but didn't make the final cut, makes several obvious references to the short-lived relationship.

Close-up of Taylor performing
Dave J Hogan / Getty Images

Here are all the clues that “Is It Over Now? (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)” is the latest Haylor anthem.

View this video on YouTube
@TaylorSwift / Via youtube.com

First things first, the overriding theme of this song suggests that it is about a relationship that had already ended once before because of the man’s infidelity — and that Taylor has been left wondering if all that was actually over even after they’d reconciled.

Close-up of Taylor at a microphone
Kevin Winter / Getty Images for ACM

Interestingly, the lyrics also imply that Taylor may have dated somebody else in between her two trysts with Harry.

Close-up of Harry smiling
Dave J Hogan / Getty Images

“Baby, was it over when she laid down on your couch? / Was it over when he unbuttoned my blouse?” she asks in the chorus. “Was it over then? And is it over now?”

Screenshot of the lyrics
AZLyrics / Via azlyrics.com

It’s worth noting that this dynamic is also referenced in “Style,” where Taylor recalls a pretty matter-of-fact conversation that she’d had with Harry about seeing other people.

Close-up of Taylor
Mike Windle via Getty Images

“I say, ‘I heard, oh, that you've been out and about with some other girl, some other girl,” she sings. “He says, ‘What you've heard is true but I can't stop thinking about you,’ and I / I said, ‘I've been there, too, a few times.’"

Screenshot of the lyrics
AZLyrics / Via azlyrics.com

But it is the second verse of “Is It Over Now?” that has the most undeniable links to Harry, with Taylor once again making apparent reference to her and Harry’s snowmobile accident with the lyrics, “When you lost control / Red blood, white snow.”

Screenshot of the lyrics
AZLyrics / Via azlyrics.com

She immediately goes on to mention her “blue dress on a boat” — and any longtime pop culture enthusiast will know exactly what that’s referring to.

Screenshot of the lyrics
AZLyrics / Via azlyrics.com

In case you missed it, back in January 2013, Taylor became somewhat of a meme when she was pictured looking sad while sitting alone on a boat in a blue dress. The story behind the image at the time was that it had been taken as she left her and Harry’s vacation in the British Virgin Islands after they’d split up for the last time.

Close-up of Taylor wearing a sparkly V-neck outfit
Francois G. Durand / FilmMagic

So with there being little doubt that the subject of this song is a certain Harry Styles, fans have taken to social media to share how shocked they are by the rest of the lyrics, which take some pretty brutal swipes at the British star as Taylor sheds some new light on their relationship.

@averybouch / Via tiktok.com

Taylor once again hints at infidelity on Harry’s part as she sings, “You dream of my mouth before it called you a lying traitor,” and she also calls out his womanizing ways with the line, “You search in every maiden's bed for something greater.”

Close-up of Harry with a leafy background
Justin Tallis / AFP via Getty Images

“And did you think I didn't see you? There were flashing lights,” she goes on. “At least I had the decency to keep my nights out of sight.”

Close-up of Taylor performing
NBC / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Taylor goes on to seemingly throw shade at the predictability of Harry’s type, saying, “If she's got blue eyes, I will surmise that you'll probably date her,” and even claiming that his “new girl” is her “clone.”

Screenshot of the lyrics: &quot;Let&#x27;s fast-forward to 300 awkward blind dates later / If she&#x27;s got blue eyes, I will surmise that you&#x27;ll probably date her&quot;
AZLyrics / Via azlyrics.com

Fans have since speculated that this particular line was inspired by Harry’s brief romance with Kimberly Stewart after his and Taylor’s 2013 split.

Screenshot of comments mentioning Kimberly
@averybouch / Via tiktok.com

Taylor later updates the aforementioned lyric to reference the fact that Harry has been linked to several models over the years, saying, “You search in every model's bed for something greater.”

Screenshot of the lyrics
AZLyrics / Via azlyrics.com

Detailing the impact that her heartbreak has had on her, Taylor also says that she fantasies about going to extreme lengths just to get Harry’s attention. She sings, “I think about jumping / Off of very tall somethings / Just to see you come running / And say the one thing I've been wanting.”

Screenshot of the lyrics
AZLyrics / Via azlyrics.com

And listeners definitely didn’t expect Taylor to go so hard in this song, with many left particularly surprised by how obvious she made it that it is about Harry. One person wrote, “‘Taylor said “I’m talking about Harry Edward Styles and I will make sure every last one of you bitches knows it.”

Twitter: @KayceEdenPowell

Someone else joked, “is it over now ? so obviously about harry oooo thats crazy HAROLD FIGHT BACK.”

Twitter: @jimislover

Another mentioned the fact that fans had previously thought that Harry had nothing to worry about with 1989 (Taylor’s Version), considering the tame nature of the original tracks about their romance.

Close-up of Harry at a media event
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

“we thought harry was safe but not after hearing is it over now,” they wrote. Somebody else agreed: “I was in shock the whole time I was listening to is it over now, someone check on harry styles.”

Twitter: @lattewhxre

Twitter: @ellsformula1

“after listening to is it over now? like holy shit what did Harry Styles do,” one more asked.

Twitter: @adorakayyy

Some also argued that Taylor had done Harry a kindness by opting not to release the song in 2014, when his womanizing reputation was at its peak.

Taylor performing onstage with &quot;1989 (Taylor&#x27;s Version)&quot; advertised behind her
Kevin Winter / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Predicting that he’d have faced more scrutiny for it back then, one person wrote, “she is nice for waiting almost 10 years to drag harry is it over now would have hit him so bad in 2014.”

Twitter: @millotronn

“The way Taylor could have DESTROYED Harry if she released is it over now? When she released the OG 1989. Ma’am that was your biggest betrayal,” somebody else agreed.

Twitter: @alamhiqo

“Is it over now was recorded after Taylor had healed can you imagine the angry version of this,” another asked, adding, “like I just know Harry would’ve been done for if she would’ve released this in 2014.”

Twitter: @Melaninqueen202

While Taylor was clearly heartbroken when she first wrote “Is It Over Now?,” she and Harry have become good friends over the years, and there doesn’t seem to be any sign of bad blood between them.

Harry and Taylor greeting each other at a media event
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

In fact, earlier this year, Taylor made a point of standing up to show her support for Harry as he was rudely heckled after winning a Grammy over Beyoncé.

Topics in this article

Skip to footer