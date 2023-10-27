“I just know Harry would’ve been done for if she would’ve released this in 2014,” one fan said of the never-heard-before 1989 vault track.
@averybouch
GUYS IM DYING I CANT DO THIS #1989 #1989taylorsversion #1989tv #1989tvvaulttracks #vaulttracks #nowthatwedonttalk #HarryStyles #hslot #harrystyles #harryshouse #harrystylesvids #hs1 #fineline #loveontour #hslot2021 #hslot2022 #hslot2023 #hslotmsg #hslotnyc #1dday #hslotresidency #hsloteurope #longhairharry #lhh #haylor♬ IS IT OVER NOW TV - Avery
“Is it over now?” Taylor said “I’m talking about Harry Edward Styles and I will make sure every last one of you bitches knows it”— kayce eden (@KayceEdenPowell) October 27, 2023
is it over now ? so obviously about harry oooo thats crazy HAROLD FIGHT BACK— lori 🧚🏼 (@jimislover) October 27, 2023
we thought harry was safe but not after hearing is it over now.— ellie ✨ (@lattewhxre) October 27, 2023
I was in shock the whole time I was listening to is it over now, someone check on harry styles— ✿ellie | 1989 tv (@ellsformula1) October 27, 2023
after listening to is it over now? like holy shit what did Harry Styles do— adora⁷🫶🏻 (@adorakayyy) October 27, 2023
she is nice for waiting almost 10 years to drag harry is it over now would have hit him so bad in 2014— Millie ❀ (@millotronn) October 27, 2023
The way Taylor could have DESTROYED Harry if she released is it over now? When she released the OG 1989. Ma’am that was your biggest betrayal.— #1 cyno lover (@alamhiqo) October 27, 2023
Is it over now was recorded after Taylor had healed can you imagine the angry version of this like I just know Harry would’ve been done for if she would’ve released this in 2014— Black Queen💗 (@Melaninqueen202) October 27, 2023
