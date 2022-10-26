Someone else summarized the backlash when they wrote: “She has 8.2k tons of CO2 emissions due to her flying this year … that’s 1.2k more than the next person closest on the list, and 5k tons more than people lower tiered on the list … holy shit Taylor STAY HOME. 170 flights just this year! she has a squeaky clean image, but this is excess to a fucking insane and unbelievable degree. I’m a fan but shit.”