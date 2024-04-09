Calvin Harris’s Wife, Vick Hope, Just Admitted That She Waits For Him To Go Out So That She Can Listen To His Ex Taylor Swift’s Music

Eight years after the headline-dominating breakup, Calvin’s wife has confessed that she indulges in Taylor’s music when her husband isn’t around.

Stephanie Soteriou
BuzzFeed Staff

While it might be just a distant memory now, Taylor Swift’s ill-fated romance with Calvin Harris is undeniably one of the most publicized relationships in her dating history.

Taylor Swift in a low-cut top and Calvin Harris in a black suit seated at an event
Kevin Winter via Getty

If you need reminding, the two were reportedly introduced by their mutual friend Ellie Goulding in February 2015, hot on the heels of Taylor’s most commercially successful year to date.

Taylor’s career had just reached new peaks following the release of her acclaimed 2014 album 1989, which subsequently cleaned up at the Grammys and established her position as one of the world’s biggest pop stars.

Taylor Swift holding three Grammys
Dan Macmedan / WireImage
This era also coincided with Taylor’s infamous “girl squad” — an A-list clique of celebrity friends — who she would regularly post pictures with on social media.

In fact, before Taylor wiped her Instagram account ahead of her Reputation era in 2017, the profile was full of candid photos that offered fans an intimate glimpse into her personal life.

From cooking to partying to hanging out with everybody from Selena Gomez to Blake Lively, nothing was off limits when it came to the star’s treasure trove of social media content.

And she had a similarly no-holds-barred approach to her love life when Calvin entered the scene, with the Scottish music producer being a regular fixture on her grid throughout their 15-month relationship.

Taylor made their romance Instagram official in June 2015 when she posted a photo of herself and Calvin in a giant inflatable swan with the caption “swan goals."

From that moment on, Taylor regularly posted loved-up photos with Calvin — even sharing pictures of him joining in with her family traditions over Christmas, and giving fans a glimpse into their one-year anniversary celebrations in March 2016.

SOS: @CalvinHarris posted a video Snapchat with @taylorswift13 celebrating their one year anniversary together! 🎂 🌹 pic.twitter.com/w3qgbsa5R1

— Taylor Swift Updates (@SwiftNYC) March 6, 2016
Snapchat @calvinharris / Via Twitter: @SwiftNYC

And it wasn’t just on social media that Taylor was sharing her adoration for Calvin. Their first public appearance was at the Billboard Music Awards in May 2015, and Taylor didn’t hold back as she hugged and kissed Calvin in full view of the cameras each time she was announced as a winner.

Taylor Swift embraces DJ Calvin Harris after winning the Top Artist award at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

During another award ceremony, Taylor name-dropped Calvin in her acceptance speech as she shared her gratitude for having "the most amazing person to come home to" for the first time in her life, and in an interview with Vogue, Taylor branded their relationship “magical.”

Unfortunately, the eventual breakdown of the relationship was just as public, with the two seemingly going to war when the romance ended abruptly in June 2016.

Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris leave the Spotted Pig restaurant on May 28, 2015 in New York City
James Devaney / GC Images

At the time, Taylor immediately leaped into another incredibly high profile relationship, this time with actor Tom Hiddleston. If you didn’t know, her 2017 song “Getaway Car” is largely believed to be about her purposefully trying to seduce Tom because she was looking for an excuse to end things with Calvin.

Taylor Swift in a navy top and plaid skirt with a shoulder bag, walking with Tom Hiddleston in a white shirt
Starzfly / GC Images

Calvin responded by unfollowing Taylor on Instagram and deleting every single photo of her from his profile. He then began to leave shady comments across social media.

Calvin Harris in a black turtleneck and brown suit jacket standing in front of a backdrop with logos
Dave Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images

When somebody criticized him for wearing a pair of trainers designed by Kanye West — who Taylor was publicly feuding with at the time — and suggested that he was jealous of her romance with Tom, Calvin replied: “Not jealous sir, FREE.”

Another social media user accused Calvin of “dumping” Taylor, and he replied: “I didn’t leave anyone and she’s def not sad. It’s all good.”

In one more comment, Calvin claimed: “She controlled the media and this situation, I had no idea what was going on. So that kind of makes it a lot worse from my perspective."

Amid the drama, and as negative stories about Calvin started to appear in the press, Taylor’s spokesperson confirmed a longstanding theory that she had written Calvin’s hit song “This Is What You Came For” under the pseudonym Nils Sjoberg.

Taylor Swift wearing a black sleeveless dress with a gold choker at an event
Karwai Tang / WireImage

Taylor’s fans promptly accused Calvin of unjustly taking the credit for her work, and he did not hold back as he set the record straight on Twitter, now known as X. He wrote: “I wrote the music, produced the song, arranged it and cut the vocals though. And initially she wanted it kept secret, hence the pseudonym.”

“Hurtful to me at this point that her and her team would go so far out of their way to try and make ME look bad at this stage though,” he went on. “I figure if you’re happy in your new relationship you should focus on that instead of trying to tear your ex bf down for something to do.”

Calvin then dealt a final blow as he publicly accused Taylor of trying to “bury” him “like Katy Perry,” a reference to Taylor’s well-publicized 2014 feud with her fellow pop star, which gained notoriety when Taylor made it clear that her song “Bad Blood” was about their fallout. 

He tweeted: “I know you’re off tour and you need someone new to try and bury like Katy ETC but I’m not that guy, sorry. I won’t allow it.”

Tweet from Calvin Harris
Twitter @CalvinHarris

Fast-forward to 2024, and Taylor is loved up with NFL star Travis Kelce, who she started dating last July, and Calvin is married to British DJ Vick Hope — who made a bit of an awkward confession during her BBC radio show on Monday.

Calvin Harris and Vick Hope seen attending The BRIT Awards 2024
Ricky Vigil M / GC Images

Alluding to lingering bad blood between her husband and his ex, Vick admitted that she secretly indulges in Taylor’s music whenever Calvin isn’t home.

Vick Hope
Jeff Spicer / Jeff Spicer / Getty Images

“As soon as my husband goes away, I listen to Taylor Swift,” she admitted live on air. “That’s just when I get my little fill — just a little fill. Just a couple of songs, get it out of my system, and then it’s done.”

BBC / Via Twitter: @thehopeofit4ll

Thankfully for Vick, while Taylor is renowned for writing songs about her personal experiences, including her love life and breakups, Calvin is one of her exes who is rarely referenced in her music.

Taylor Swift on stage singing into a microphone, wearing a sparkly outfit
Graham Denholm / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

In addition to “Getaway Car,” it is thought that Taylor briefly alludes to Calvin in her hit song “Gorgeous” when she sings: “I got a boyfriend, he's older than us / He's in the club doing, I don't know what.”

But other than that, the only song in Taylor’s discography thought to be about Calvin is the aptly named “I Forgot That You Existed,” which seemingly references the shady end to their relationship as she sings about someone close to her reveling in her downfall. 

Meanwhile, Vick is far from the only one who is a fan of Taylor’s music while in a relationship with one of her exes.

Taylor Swift posing at event in a white, off-the-shoulder gown with layered necklaces
Neilson Barnard / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Sophie Turner regularly championed Taylor while with Joe Jonas, who Taylor dated in 2008 before publicly putting him on blast for the way that he treated her. Taylor famously supported Sophie amid her and Joe’s marriage breakdown last year. 

And both Taylor Lautner — who briefly dated Taylor in 2009 — and his wife, Tay Lautner, are huge fans of his ex and on good terms with her.

Topics in this article

