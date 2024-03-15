Sydney Sweeney’s Dream Of Working With Martin Scorsese Sparked A Whole Load Of Misogyny, And People Are Calling It Out

While Sydney Sweeney has been acting since 2009, it’s fair to say that she didn’t get her breakout role until she was cast as Cassie in Sam Levinson’s hit series, Euphoria.

By the time the show premiered in 2019, Sweeney had already appeared in gritty TV programs such as The Handmaid's Tale and even Quentin Tarantino’s movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, but it was the HBO drama that really put her on the map.

Sydney Sweeney as Cassie in Euphoria
HBO / Via youtube.com

But this transition into the mainstream has not come without its pitfalls, and Sweeney has been incredibly open about the struggle of constantly being sexualized over the years.

Speaking to British publication the Sun last year, Sweeney said that the biggest misconception of her is, “I have big boobs, I’m blonde, and that’s all I have.” 


And in an interview with GQ, Sweeney opened up about how “disgusting and unfair” it was when screenshots of her nude scenes in Euphoria were circulated online and in the real world — with some cruel trolls even tagging her family members in sexually provocative photos of her. 


“It got to the point where they were tagging my family. My cousins don’t need that,” she said. “You have a character that goes through the scrutiny of being a sexualized person at school, and then an audience that does the same thing. I think it’s ridiculous. I’m an artist, I play characters. It makes me want to play characters that piss people off more.”

However, Sweeney’s desirability has continued to be the biggest talking point about her, and when she hosted Saturday Night Live earlier this month, the promotional videos sparked backlash because the skits focused heavily on Sweeney’s appearance.

And this reductive perception of the 26-year-old star has only continued, with Sweeney recently going viral on social media after she said that her dream is to work with esteemed director Martin Scorsese.

The twice-Emmy-nominated actor made the revelation during a SXSW Q&A session, but the passing comment took on a life of its own when it reached X — formerly known as Twitter — and online critics took it as an opportunity to post about Sweeney’s looks.

In fact, many users went so far as to suggest that Sweeney does not have the talent to work with Scorsese simply because she is conventionally attractive. 


Responding to a movie-update account’s tweet about Sweeney’s dream, one follower cruelly replied, “Just stick to showing tits. Marty movies are a little out your range…”


Somebody else crudely joked, “His next film is about a disgraced plastic surgeon what specialized in big boobs,” while another user alluded to Sydney’s looks as they wrote, “Will she be good enough for his kind of movies? Just asking 😂😂” 


Quote-tweeting another post about the story, somebody quipped, “My dream is work under Sydney Sweeney.” Another distastefully said of 81-year-old Scorsese, “his old heart won’t survive seeing those things in person on set.” 


Many others claimed that Sweeney simply doesn't have the acting chops to work in serious movies. 

Suffice to say, people were horrified by this flagrantly misogynistic response to Sweeney’s very realistic dream — with it quickly being pointed out that she already has a pretty lucrative acting career, which is a testament to both her talent and her work ethic.

“these quotes are ridiculous considering shes a 2 time emmy nominated actress and has even worked with tarantino 😭 shes extremely talented and obviously takes her work seriously. yall see her as an empty attractive woman and ignore the reason shes famous in the first place,” one person wrote.


And others couldn’t help but notice that Sweeney’s male counterparts didn't face anywhere near the same amount of scrutiny when they transitioned from TV shows and rom-coms to "prestige film" — despite also being conventionally attractive.

This includes Sweeney’s Euphoria costar Jacob Elordi, who recently won critical acclaim for his performance as Elvis Presley in Sofia Coppola’s movie Priscilla before starring in Emerald Fennell’s hit movie Saltburn.

Other examples include Oscar-nominated actor Austin Butler, who started out with roles in shows created for a younger audience — such as Hannah Montana, Zoey 101, and The Carrie Diaries — before working with Baz Luhrmann on Elvis.

Riverdale’s Charles Melton also recently won high praise for his performance in the Todd Haynes movie May December.

“misogyny is crazy because if i man told his dream is to work with martin everyone would be gagged and praising him,” one of Sweeney’s defenders wrote


“austin butler (hannah montana, zoey 101) transitioned into prestige film. charles melton (riverdale) transitioned into prestige film. jacob elordi (kissing booth, euphoria) transitioned into prestige film,” another tweeted. “now sydney wants to and suddenly there’s discourse? get a life.”

It was also reiterated that Scorsese is no stranger to casting attractive young women in his movies as people questioned why it was considered to be beyond the realm of possibility for Sweeney to star in one of his films.

“you people are acting like he didn’t launch margot robbie’s career AND get sharon stone an oscar nomination when she was widely regarded as just a sex symbol bffr,” one tweet read.


And another person summarized the discourse by tweeting, “There's something about the contempt and loathing certain men have specifically for the women they find the most physically attractive - like how dare an actress aspire to work with one of the greatest directors of all time when she's already been assigned the role of sex object.”


Neither Sweeney nor Scorsese has acknowledged the debate that a potential collaboration between them has caused, but we will let you know if they do!

