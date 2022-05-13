Sophie Turner Just Revealed That Joe Jonas Gave Her “The Ick” The Very First Time They Met Because He Said He Looks Like “A Young George Clooney”

Sophie also spilled the beans on her and Joe’s “nasty” and “smelly” French wedding.

By

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are arguably one of the most beloved celebrity couples around.

The two met through mutual friends in 2016, and have always been incredibly private about their relationship.

Robert Kamau / GC Images

They got engaged after just one year of dating, and hit the headlines in May 2019 when they were married by an Elvis Presley impersonator with Ring Pops in Las Vegas.

It was followed by a more lavish event in France the following month, and they welcomed a daughter, Willa, in July 2020.

Earlier this month, Sophie confirmed that she and Joe are expecting their second baby as she proudly showed off her bump on the Met Gala red carpet.

John Shearer / Getty Images

And while on paper they appear to be the perfect couple, Sophie has now revealed that they easily could have gone their separate ways after Joe gave her “the ick” in a massive way the very first time that they met.

Steve Granitz / WireImage

In a video interview for Elle, the actor was asked questions by her famous nearest and dearest, and of — of course — Joe was one of them.

youtube.com

“I wanted to ask you a question about when we first started dating,” he began. “Is there one funny memory that really stands out to you the most? That makes you laugh every time you think about it?”

Sophie giggled as she immediately thought of her answer, and she did not hold back when it came to poking fun at her husband.

youtube.com

“The first night we met, everything was going great. We were flirting, we were really hitting it off, then he said something that just gave me the ick straight away,” she laughed.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

“‘Yeah, people tell me I look a lot like a young George Clooney,’” Sophie mimicked. “And I was like: ‘No you don’t, you don’t look at all like a young George Clooney!’ And I was like: ‘I look like a young Boy George, so we have the George thing going on.’”

Nbc / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Thankfully, Joe was able to salvage the ick, with Sophie sweetly adding: “Then it was magic after that.”

Later in the interview, Sophie shared an insight into her and Joe’s French wedding, which she called “nasty” and “smelly” due to a freak heatwave.

Able to see the funny side now, the actor recalled: “On our actual wedding day, just a fun fact, it was the hottest day in French history. Everyone was fainting and sweating and it was pretty nasty. It was a smelly wedding, but it looked great.”

Arturo Holmes / FilmMagic

Joe, Sophie, and baby Willa currently live in Miami, Florida, but Sophie recently admitted that she is desperately trying to convince Joe to relocate to England, where she was born and raised.

Bg005 / GC Images

“I miss England so much,’ she told Elle. “The people, the attitude, everything. I’m slowly dragging my husband back. I really love living in America but, for my mental health, I have to be around my friends and my family.”

“And also for my daughter – I would love her to get the education and school life that I was so lucky to have,” Sophie added. “England would ideally be the final destination, but [Joe] might take quite a bit of convincing!”

Gotham / GC Images

Sophie has been open about her mental health struggle, and revealed that she had a therapist temporarily move in to help her overcome body image issues after she got “quite sick with an eating disorder.”

And in a new interview with the Cut, Sophie admitted that she anticipates that her involvement in HBO fantasy series Game Of Thrones will have a long-term psychological impact on her.

HBO

Sophie joined the show when she was just 15, and was at the center of some of its most harrowing storylines — including the most controversial scene in the series’ history.

HBO

She admitted that she didn’t “comprehend” the severity of the difficult subject matters at the time, but developed coping mechanisms to help pull her out of the “heavy” storylines so that she didn’t get “traumatized.”

HBO

Discussing how the unpleasant scenes impacted her, Sophie said: “I’m sure I’ll exhibit some symptoms of trauma down the road. At that age, I don’t think I could comprehend a lot of the scene matter.”

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images For Louis Vuitton

“And the first few years, I had my mom with me because she was chaperoning me, so she would be very helpful and give me snacks,” she went on.

Ben A. Pruchnie

Sophie has enjoyed an impressive acting career since finding fame on GoT, with roles in X-Men, and The Staircase.

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Getty Images for Louis Vuitton

FINCEN FILES

THE INVESTIGATION THAT CHANGED THE BANKING INDUSTRY

A BuzzFeed News investigation, in partnership with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, based on thousands of documents the government didn't want you to see.

READ NOW