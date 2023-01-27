Jack Nicholson Is The Latest Celeb To Be Mentioned In Pamela Anderson’s Memoir — And It’s A Seriously NSFW Story

By
Stephanie Soteriou
BuzzFeed News Reporter

After Pamela Anderson made known her disapproval of Hulu’s controversial limited series about her and Tommy Lee’s stolen sex tape last year, she decided to take control of her narrative.

Stephane Cardinale / Corbis via Getty Images

Telling her life story on her own terms, Pamela has filmed a Netflix documentary, Pamela, A Love Story, and written a personal memoir, Love, Pamela, which are both due for release on Jan. 31.

Picture Alliance via Getty Images

Excerpts from both have been shared in recent days as anticipation to the launch builds, and it’s clear to see that Pamela hasn’t held back in her accounts.

Steve.granitz / WireImage

In fact, many other famous names show up in her recollections. Variety’s most recent excerpt shares an NSFW encounter with Hollywood actor Jack Nicholson.

Kevork S. Djansezian / GC Images

Taken from Pamela’s memoir, the Baywatch actor reveals that she once “stumbled upon Nicholson having a threesome in a bathroom” at the Playboy Mansion.

Barry King / WireImage

She goes on to add that she was the one to help him get to “the finish line,” and that he acknowledged this after the fact.

Mick Hutson / Redferns

“Mr. Nicholson had two beautiful women with him,” she writes. “They were all giggling and kissing up against the wall, sliding all over each other. I walked by to use the mirror, bending over the sink to fix my lip gloss.”

Kypros / Getty Images

“Trying not to look, but I couldn’t help myself and caught his eye in the reflection,” the excerpt continues. “I guess that got him to the finish line, because he made a funny noise, smiled and said, ‘Thanks, dear.’”

Pool Arnal / Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Pamela shared some more insight into the night in question in an accompanying interview, where she said: “It was just complete freedom. It was full of artists, philanthropists, intellectuals, chivalry, beautiful women. It was really an experience.”

Theo Wargo / WireImage

Elsewhere in her book, Pamela claims that comedy star Tim Allen “flashed” her on the set of Home Improvement when she appeared on the show at 23.

Kmazur / WireImage

She alleges that the disturbing incident took place on her first day on set in April 1991, with Pamela playing Lisa in the first two seasons of the sitcom before landing her breakout role as C.J. Parker in Baywatch the following year.

ABC Photo Archives / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

“On the first day of filming, I walked out of my dressing room, and Tim was in the hallway in his robe,” she writes. “He opened his robe and flashed me quickly — completely naked underneath.”

ABC Photo Archives / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

While Home Improvement was Pamela’s first-ever TV role, she’d already made a name for herself in the modeling industry — including posing for Playboy. She says that Tim explained that he’d flashed her so that they would be “even” having presumably seen Pamela in the magazine.

Steve Granitz / WireImage

“He said it was only fair, because he had seen me naked. ‘Now we’re even,’” she recalls. “I laughed uncomfortably.”

Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Tim has vehemently denied that the incident took place, telling Variety: “No, it never happened. I would never do such a thing.”

Image Group La / The Walt Disney Company via Getty Images

But Pamela doubled down on her account in an interview with Vanity Fair, where she said: “This true story is just one of many surreal and uncomfortable situations I learned to navigate.”

ABC Photo Archives / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

She went on to add that she has “no ill will” toward Allen, but that the incident “should never have happened.” More recently, Pamela defended Tim to Variety after he received a wave of backlash, saying that she is “sure he had no bad intentions” and that it is “his job to cross the line.”

ABC Photo Archives / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Meanwhile, in a personal diary entry that features in her upcoming Netflix documentary, Pamela recalls her then-partner Tommy trashing her trailer following an onscreen kiss with her Baywatch costar David Chokachi.

Steve Granitz / WireImage

Pamela purportedly goes on to reveal that Tommy’s jealousy later led to him driving his car into her makeup trailer, which ultimately led to her attempting suicide.

