Ever since a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion revealed the court’s early vote to overturn Roe v. Wade back in May 2022, Olivia Rodrigo has used her platform to raise awareness.
Once again, Olivia wasted no time in speaking out, and used her performance at England’s Glastonbury musical festival to publicly call out the five conservative justices for not giving “a shit about freedom.”
And almost two years later, Olivia remains just as dedicated to the cause, with the singer winning widespread praise when she revealed her Fund 4 Good initiative, as she kicked off her Guts World Tour last month, which "works to support all women, girls and people seeking reproductive health freedom."
After being viewed more than five million times, the tweet has racked up thousands of retweets and likes, with Olivia being celebrated for being a “pro-active activist” and using her platform to actually make an impact.