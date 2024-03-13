People Are Calling Out Other Celebrities’ “Performative Activism” As They Heaped Praise On Olivia Rodrigo For Providing Emergency Contraception At Her Concerts While Raising Money For Reproductive Healthcare

After Olivia “put her money where her mouth is” when it comes to abortion rights, people want other celebs to "take note."

Stephanie Soteriou
Ever since a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion revealed the court’s early vote to overturn Roe v. Wade back in May 2022, Olivia Rodrigo has used her platform to raise awareness.

In case you didn’t know, Roe v. Wade grants the federal right to abortion, and Olivia stopped a concert in Washington, DC, to share her heartbreak over the draft opinion as soon as it was made public. 


Speaking to her fans at the time, the star said: “Because we're in DC, I couldn't pass up the opportunity to say how heartbroken I am over the Supreme Court's potential decision."


"I hope we can raise our voices to protect our right, to have a safe abortion, which is a right that so many people before us have worked so hard to get,” she added. “Our bodies should never be in the hands of politicians.”


However, just one month later abortions were outlawed in 14 states, with many others passing laws that limit access to abortion.

Once again, Olivia wasted no time in speaking out, and used her performance at England’s Glastonbury musical festival to publicly call out the five conservative justices for not giving “a shit about freedom.”

Then 19, Olivia told the crowd: “I’m devastated and terrified. So many women and so many girls will die because of this. I want to dedicate this next song to the five members of the Supreme Court who have shown us that at the end of the day, they truly don’t give a shit about freedom.”


She was then joined by British singer Lily Allen, and the two performed a rousing rendition of Lily’s hit 2008 song, “Fuck You.” 


"This song goes out to the justices: Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett, and Brett Kavanaugh," Olivia shouted from the stage. “We hate you!”

And almost two years later, Olivia remains just as dedicated to the cause, with the singer winning widespread praise when she revealed her Fund 4 Good initiative, as she kicked off her Guts World Tour last month, which "works to support all women, girls and people seeking reproductive health freedom."

In addition to pledging to donate a portion of ticket sales from each show to local abortion funds, Olivia has local organizations set up at her shows that can provide support and information to concertgoers. 


And a fan who attended Olivia’s Tuesday concert in Missouri, one of the states where abortion was recently criminalized, took to X (formerly Twitter) to reveal that organizations were handing out free emergency contraception, Julie, to attendees as well as contact information and leaflets about finding abortion care. 


Emergency contraception pills can be taken to prevent pregnancy after having unprotected sex. Other people who have attended Olivia’s tour have also revealed that condoms have been available to take, too. 


Olivia partnered with Right By You and Missouri Abortion Fund for her Missouri show, and Right By You were the ones to provide the free contraception as part of their commitment to making sure that as many Missourians as possible have access to the tools they need to control their reproductive lives.

Sharing a picture of two packets of Julie as well as abortion information with Olivia’s Guts branding on it, the fan wrote: “free planb at @oliviarodrigo in st. louis tonight thank you @MOAbortionFund,” and the tweet quickly went viral.

Twitter @cowboylikekin / Via Twitter: @cowboylikekin

After being viewed more than five million times, the tweet has racked up thousands of retweets and likes, with Olivia being celebrated for being a “pro-active activist” and using her platform to actually make an impact.

Discussing the tweet on a Reddit forum, one person wrote: “What a girl’s girl. She really walks the walk. If this is any indication of the next generation I’m so stoked and excited.”

“This is genuinely one of the best things I’ve seen a celebrity do on a large scale,” another agreed. “She is making actual impacts instead of performative activism. Other celebrities should be taking notes, and actually putting their fame and money to good use.”


“if I think too long about it, this will make me cry. I love olivia,” somebody else wrote. One more added: “This is how you be a pro-active activist.”


“This is a hero move,” another user pointed out. “There’s still stigma around buying plan b and some vulnerable girls and women feel embarrassed to buy it, this could save someone’s life.”

In addition to her Fund 4 Good initiative and handouts at her shows, after each of her concerts, Olivia has used her Instagram account — which has more than 36 million followers — to shout out and platform organizations that support reproductive healthcare and are local to each city.

Summarizing the entire situation, one Reddit user wrote: “Abortion and reproductive healthcare are unfortunately still controversial topics, so it's really wonderful that Olivia has taken such a strong stance and has put her money where her mouth is.”

