Olivia Rodrigo And Lily Allen Dedicated A Performance Of “Fuck You” To The Supreme Court Justices

Many celebrities have been speaking out against the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, which granted the federal right to abortion.

Among them was Olivia Rodrigo, who used her performance at England's Glastonbury music festival to slam the five conservative justices for not giving "a shit about freedom."

“I’m devastated and terrified,” Rodrigo, 19, told the crowd on Saturday. “So many women and so many girls will die because of this. I want to dedicate this next song to the five members of the Supreme Court who have showed us that at the end of the day, they truly don’t give a shit about freedom.”

She then went on to name each of the five justices, while English singer Lily Allen, who accompanied Rodrigo on stage, raised her middle finger in response.



"This song goes out to the justices; Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett, and Brett Kavanaugh," Rodrigo said, as the crowd cheered. "We hate you."