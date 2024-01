This led to them opening a joint bank account , which meant that if one of them booked a job, they both benefited financially. As a result, they could both afford to go to auditions, with Ben explaining on The Bill Simmons Podcast : “We were going to help each other and be there for each other… It was like, ‘You’re not going to be alone. I’m not going to be alone. Let’s go out there and do this together.’”