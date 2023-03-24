Ben Affleck And Matt Damon Used To Share A Bank Account To Help Fund Their Acting Careers And If That’s Not Friendship Then I Don’t Know What Is

“As long as one of us had money we knew the power wasn’t going to get shut off.”

By
Ellen Durney
Ellen Durney

BuzzFeed News Staff

As far as Hollywood friendships go, it doesn’t get much more real than Ben Affleck and Matt Damon.

Mondadori Portfolio / Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

The two stars grew up a block and a half away from one another in Boston. They were introduced through their moms for the first time in the early 1980s when Ben was 8 and Matt was 10.

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc

After years as casual acquaintances, they eventually became best buddies at high school thanks to their shared love of drama. And by the mid-’90s, the two had moved in together and started writing a script for a movie titled Good Will Hunting.

Kevin Mazur / WireImage

Of course, we now know that as the classic film that shot the pair to instant stardom, earning them their first Oscars for Best Original Screenplay in 1998 — and the rest is history.

Timothy A. Clary / AFP via Getty Images

But before they made it to the Academy Awards stage, things weren’t always plain sailing for Ben and Matt.

Christopher Polk / Variety via Getty Images

In fact, the duo revealed in a new joint interview that they were so short on cash in their teens that they put any money they earned into a shared bank account to support their respective careers.

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc

“It was unusual, but we needed the money for auditions,” Matt said during an appearance on The Bill Simmons Podcast this week.

Mitchell Gerber / Corbis/VCG via Getty Images

He went on to call it “a weird thing in retrospect,” before Ben took over to explain the sweet reasoning behind the decision.

Franco Origlia / Getty Images

“We were going to help each other and be there for each other,” he said, making it clear that one wasn’t going to make it big without the other. “It was like, ‘You’re not going to be alone. I’m not going to be alone. Let’s go out there and do this together.’”

Bob Riha Jr / Getty Images

Providing a little more insight into how the arrangement actually worked, Matt explained that anytime one of them booked a role, they’d deposit all their earnings into the shared account in order to fund future auditions for them both.

Andreas Rentz / Getty Images

“As long as one of us had money we knew the power wasn’t going to get shut off,” he said. “After doing [1993's] Geronimo I probably had 35 grand in the bank. I was like, we’re good for a year.”

Dimitrios Kambouris / WireImage

However, the shared account didn’t come without a number of strict guidelines — even if they didn’t always stick to them.

Bob Riha Jr / Getty Images

“You were allowed to go to [auditions in] New York with the money. You were allowed to take out $10 and get quarters and go to [the arcade] and play video games,” Matt said, adding that they eventually allowed themselves to buy beer with the funds, but that things got a little messy from that point on.

Boston Globe / Boston Globe via Getty Images

But, it seems like Ben and Matt’s tactics worked out for the best — and it didn’t ruin their friendship either, as the duo are closer than ever 30 years later.

Gary Miller / WireImage

The BFFs are currently on the road promoting their new movie, Air, which is directed by Ben and stars them both as they tell the story of how Nike execs revolutionized the brand by teaming up with Michael Jordan.

Heidi Gutman / ABC via Getty Images

The movie — which releases on April 7 — has already received glowing reviews and currently boasts a coveted 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes. It’s also the very first project made by their shared production company, Artists Equity.

Gary Miller / WireImage

During a recent joint interview with CBS News, Ben described shooting with Matt every day as the best professional experience of his life.

Bellocqimages / GC Images

“I find the most wonderful thing about it was I loved coming to work every day. I love seeing Matt,” he said.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

“It was just so much fun – I don't know. It kinda felt like just us and getting to do the thing that we wanted to do,” he continued. “I did. I loved it. I loved it. I miss it every day since. It was the best, like, work experience of my life, without question.”

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

