In August 2019, a new celebrity couple was born when reports that British pop star Lily Allen was dating US actor David Harbour first hit the internet.
While it was initially reported that Lily and David first crossed paths backstage on a talk show, the pair later revealed that they had actually arranged to meet at a swanky London restaurant after they matched on Raya, an exclusive celebrity dating app.
And David shared his version of events in a 2022 interview with GQ, where he said: “I was in London alone, doing Black Widow, on this app, going on dates and stuff. I started texting with her. She was in Italy at the time — we got together, went on a date at The Wolseley, and it was, you know, she’s fucking unbelievable.”
And during Thursday’s episode of her BBC podcast Miss Me?, Lily opened up some more about the early days of her and David’s relationship — confessing that she had even googled how long she should wait before having sex with him.
“In America, you date multiple people, and that is dating, and I think that's still quite a new notion to us,” Miquita noted. Lily replied: “Yeah, and also, it's acceptable to be dating several people at the same time."