Many of 20-year-old Olivia’s songs detail how insecure she is with her physical appearance and the impact that it has on her mental health.
“Not so perfect after all” why would he say that???? omg pic.twitter.com/LJEpytLtwC— alex 💭 ⁷ (@nothnghppens) October 26, 2023
he rlly did not listen to the album because imagine listening to pretty isn’t pretty and then thinking oh I know exactly what to say to this young woman on live tv …… wtf https://t.co/4JSURYkV87— claire (@clx1re) October 26, 2023
see that doesn’t even make sense as a joke cause at least two of the songs are about her not being perfect??? https://t.co/WrbNVuH8ym— kermit (@seabear101) October 26, 2023
what a weird thing to say to a young woman… its def gonna be one of her insecurities now https://t.co/duC3SeGJjv— allure (@allurequinn) October 26, 2023
talk show hosts be normal to female artists challenge https://t.co/qx3G1VTTJo— afro-arakkii leo says🔺RESIST🔺 (@arakkisuperstar) October 26, 2023
Mind you he’s 55 & she’s 20. Talking about some damn “you’re not perfect after all” what obsession do you have with humbling her bro https://t.co/j7ZzRvKxHH— Hoeja Cat 🟥⭐️ (@T_llulah) October 27, 2023
god thats so disgusting why do men have the audacity. shes literally a young girl and ur pointing things out that dont make her “perfect” … https://t.co/xZshJyMIXU— marissa⋆̩☽ (@good4crawf) October 26, 2023
