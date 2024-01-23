You are probably aware of the fact that health guidelines recommend adults get at least seven hours of sleep each night, with various factors leaving many unable to even achieve that.
When asked how many hours of sleep she usually aims for, Dakota earnestly replied: “I’m not functional if I get less than 10. I can easily go 14 hours.”
And Dakota finally reacted to the discourse during an appearance on The Tonight Show, where she confirmed to host Jimmy Fallon that she wasn’t even exaggerating in the original interview.
Jimmy then said that he would “love” to sleep for 14 hours, and Dakota was quick to make it clear just how easily it comes to her. She said: “I don’t have to take anything to sleep like that either. I can just sleep like that.”
“I think if I took, like, an Ambient [sleeping pill], I think I would wake up next year,” she added.
And Dakota’s comments have gone down less dramatically this time around, with viewers largely agreeing that the haters should back off and let Dakota sleep as much as she wants without shaming her.
“I mean, if I could sleep 14 hours I would 😂,” one person commented on a clip of the interview. Another wrote: “Sleep is amazing and overwhelmingly underrated."
“If I COULD demand 14 hours a night, I would,” somebody else admitted. One more asked: “Why would i want to be awake more than I’m asleep when sleep is so comfy cozy?”