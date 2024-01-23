After Going Viral For Her Seriously Wild Sleep Habits, Dakota Johnson Has Told People To Get Off Her Case Because She’s Literally “Just Sleeping”

“Why is sleep bad?” Dakota asked in response to her 14-hour snoozes going viral. “Like, why? Leave me alone — I’m just asleep!”

You are probably aware of the fact that health guidelines recommend adults get at least seven hours of sleep each night, with various factors leaving many unable to even achieve that.

So, when actor Dakota Johnson candidly revealed last month that she can “easily” sleep for 14 hours, people were left stunned. 


Speaking to the Wall Street Journal, Dakota admitted that she often sleeps for more than half a day at a time, and that she will drop anything for a “grounding” bath if she is feeling stressed.


Breaking down her daily routine, Dakota said that she doesn’t have a “regular” wake-up time, adding: “It depends on what’s happening in my life. If I’m not working, if I have a day off on a Monday, then I will sleep as long as I can. Sleep is my number one priority in life.”

When asked how many hours of sleep she usually aims for, Dakota earnestly replied: “I’m not functional if I get less than 10. I can easily go 14 hours.”

Needless to say, the star’s comments caused a stir — and she soon found herself at the center of a whole bunch of think pieces. 


As publications questioned whether this was too much sleep to be healthy, others took to social media to express their awe and jealousy at how well-rested Dakota is.


But for every person praising Dakota’s snoozing abilities, there was somebody accusing her of being out of touch, with one person claiming that the excessive sleep was a sign that the star has “no real life responsibilities.”


“I would sleep all day too, if I had money like hers, a cook, maid, & gardener. Must be nice to get 6hrs of sleep. I work 3 jobs just to get a good paycheck. I'm exhausted. I'm happy she gets to rest 15hrs a day,” another person tweeted

And Dakota finally reacted to the discourse during an appearance on The Tonight Show, where she confirmed to host Jimmy Fallon that she wasn’t even exaggerating in the original interview.

As Jimmy confronted her with the various news reports about her sleep habits, Dakota sheepishly told him: “I didn’t even say it like that.”


“You like to sleep 14 hours?” Jimmy asked. Answering between awkward giggles, Dakota explained: “No, I said that I could easily sleep 14 hours… But I don’t, like, demand it. I’m not a monster. I have a job.”


And as Jimmy reiterated just how much scrutiny she had faced for her comments, Dakota got defensive. She asked: “Why is sleep bad? Like, why? Leave me alone — I’m just asleep!”


“I’m literally doing nothing,” she continued. “I’m just sleeping!”

Jimmy then said that he would “love” to sleep for 14 hours, and Dakota was quick to make it clear just how easily it comes to her. She said: “I don’t have to take anything to sleep like that either. I can just sleep like that.”

“I think if I took, like, an Ambient [sleeping pill], I think I would wake up next year,” she added.

And Dakota’s comments have gone down less dramatically this time around, with viewers largely agreeing that the haters should back off and let Dakota sleep as much as she wants without shaming her. 

“I mean, if I could sleep 14 hours I would 😂,” one person commented on a clip of the interview. Another wrote: “Sleep is amazing and overwhelmingly underrated."

“If I COULD demand 14 hours a night, I would,” somebody else admitted. One more asked: “Why would i want to be awake more than I’m asleep when sleep is so comfy cozy?”

