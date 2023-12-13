During an appearance on The Tonight Show, Dakota admitted that she didn’t even know the bowl was there as someone had come into her home before the shoot to make sure it looked “amazing.”
“It was a set dressing,” she added. “They put this big bowl of limes, which I saw while we were filming. And it was funny. So, I talked about it because who only has a bowl of limes? Apparently, me."
Fast-forward to this week, and Dakota is once again going viral for another hard-to-believe moment — this time in an interview with the Wall Street Journal.
Speaking to the publication, Dakota admitted that she often sleeps for more than half a day at a time. She also revealed that she will drop everything for a bath if she is feeling stressed because she finds it “grounding.”
Discussing her daily routine with the publication, Dakota began by saying that she doesn’t have a “regular” wake-up time. She added: “It depends on what’s happening in my life. If I’m not working, if I have a day off on a Monday, then I will sleep as long as I can. Sleep is my number one priority in life.”
When asked how many hours of sleep she aims for each night, Dakota earnestly replied: “I’m not functional if I get less than 10. I can easily go 14 hours.”
Detailing some more of her self-care regimen, the star said: “I will get in a bathtub at any moment, any time of the day. If in the middle of the day, I’m like, ‘Oh God, what is this world?’ I’ll get in the bathtub.”
“I find water really grounding,” she explained, adding that she also meditates twice a day.
Needless to say, Dakota’s candid confession has divided people, with many taking to social media to share their reaction to her daily life.
Many were in awe of the fact that the actor is so well-rested, and admitted to envying her snoozing ability. Tweeting in response to her quotes, one person wrote: “need to be her so bad.”
Another said: “She is so real for this.” Somebody else confessed: “I really envy this good sleeping quality,” while one more echoed: “I wish I could say the same because damn I’m tired.”
But others found Dakota’s comments to be a little out of touch, with a cynic arguing: “Dakota Johnson has no real life responsibilities. Otherwise she know how to function on 6 hours of sleep.”
Somebody else claimed: “I would sleep all day, too, if I had money like hers, a cook, maid, & gardener. Must be nice to get 6hrs of sleep. I work 3 jobs just to get a good paycheck. I'm exhausted. I'm happy she gets to rest 15hrs a day.”
“Seems lazy,” another X user responded.
Meanwhile, some just joked that they finally felt represented as they admitted to needing the same amount of rest.
One person wrote: “it’s so beautiful to see yourself represented in the media.” Another tweeted: “finally someone who gets it.”