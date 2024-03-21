These days, Colin Farrell is most known for being a pretty respectable actor, with his performance in the 2022 movie The Banshees Of Inisherin earning him a Golden Globe award and an Oscar nomination.
In fact, Irish music manager Louis Walsh revealed that Colin auditioned to be in the popular boyband Boyzone in 1993, but he was forced to turn him down due to a slight complication; Colin couldn’t sing.
But that’s not all. When Colin then told Louis that he wanted to be an actor, Louis actively discouraged him from pursuing his dream by telling him that he was wasting his time.
“I knew him really well,” he added. “And he said: ‘I want to be an actor anyway,’ and I said: ‘You’re wasting your fucking time.’ He went and he worked. He worked it.”
Boyzone was created in 1993 and enjoyed huge success, with six No. 1 singles and five No. 1 albums in the UK before they split in 2000. They made a comeback in 2007 when they toured and released music sporadically before splitting for good in 2018.
Colin landed his first credited acting role in 1997 when he was 21 years old — four years after his audition to be in the band.
