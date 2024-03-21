Colin Farrell Was Warned That He Was Wasting His Time Trying To Be An Actor After He Was Rejected From A Boyband For Not Being Talented Enough

More than 30 years, a Golden Globe, and an Academy Award nomination later, it’s safe to say that Colin got the last laugh.

These days, Colin Farrell is most known for being a pretty respectable actor, with his performance in the 2022 movie The Banshees Of Inisherin earning him a Golden Globe award and an Oscar nomination.

He first burst onto the celebrity scene in the early ‘00s, where he quickly earned a reputation as Hollywood’s bad boy thanks to his excessive partying and red carpet antics, such as kissing a reporter mid-interview. 


In addition to Banshees, Colin has starred in a whole host of critically acclaimed movies, including The Lobster, In Bruges, and Phone Booth, but it has now been revealed that his life could have taken another path entirely. 

In fact, Irish music manager Louis Walsh revealed that Colin auditioned to be in the popular boyband Boyzone in 1993, but he was forced to turn him down due to a slight complication; Colin couldn’t sing.

But that’s not all. When Colin then told Louis that he wanted to be an actor, Louis actively discouraged him from pursuing his dream by telling him that he was wasting his time.

Louis is currently participating in the UK series of Celebrity Big Brother, and spoke out about his personal relationship with Colin during Wednesday’s episode of the show.


“I’m good friends with, [do] you know Colin Farrell?” he asked his costars. “I know him very well because he auditioned for Boyzone and stuff, and he told me he wanted to be an actor.”


“I knew him from Dublin,” Louis continued. “But he said to me: ‘Oh, I want to be an actor anyway,’ he said to me when I said to him: ‘You can’t sing, I can’t give you the gig.’”

“I knew him really well,” he added. “And he said: ‘I want to be an actor anyway,’ and I said: ‘You’re wasting your fucking time.’ He went and he worked. He worked it.”

Boyzone was created in 1993 and enjoyed huge success, with six No. 1 singles and five No. 1 albums in the UK before they split in 2000. They made a comeback in 2007 when they toured and released music sporadically before splitting for good in 2018.

Colin landed his first credited acting role in 1997 when he was 21 years old — four years after his audition to be in the band.

His breakout movie roles came along in 2002, when both Minority Report and Phone Booth were released.

Meanwhile, Colin’s career trajectory isn’t the only celebrity gossip viewers have been treated to during this series of Celebrity Big Brother, with Sharon Osbourne dropping clanger after clanger when she dragged a whole host of stars earlier this month.

In a rant with Louis, who she previously worked with on the UK series of The X Factor, she accused James Corden of name-dropping before calling Anna Wintour “a c-word.”


“He constantly, constantly throws out names,” Sharon said of James. “When he got to America, he played the LA game really well.”


“Kissing all the right people,” Louis agreed, making kissing noises as he mocked: “Anna Wintour! Mwah, mwah, mwah, mwah, mwah.”


“Oh, she loves him,” Sharon replied before shadily asking: “But who loves Anna Wintour? I think she’s a c-word.”


“Yeah, she is,” Louis agreed, adding: “And Ellen DeGeneres,” to which Sharon made a gagging noise.

The two also enjoyed an epic gossiping session about their former boss Simon Cowell, with Sharon saying that she was left “furious” after she turned down other work to stay on The X Factor, only for Simon to drop both her and Louis.

She also ridiculed Simon for “wearing the same thing for almost three decades,” and said she wouldn’t work with him again for “all the money in the world.”

