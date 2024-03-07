Sharon Osbourne Just Called Anna Wintour “A C-Word” While Also Brutally Dragging James Corden And Ellen DeGeneres

People are gagged after Sharon candidly dragged a whole bunch of stars on live TV.

Sharon Osbourne has never exactly been the type of celebrity to keep her opinions to herself — the star is famous for her sharp tongue and no-nonsense attitude.

And the British public is currently being treated to Sharon at her most uncensored after she signed up for the UK reality TV show Celebrity Big Brother.


She is sharing the house with a host of other stars, including her close friend Louis Walsh, who is an Irish music mogul she worked closely with on the UK series The X Factor


Other housemates include Kate Middleton’s controversial uncle Gary Goldsmith and American Broadway star Marisha Wallace.

Sharon is reportedly being paid a staggering £100,000 (around $130,000) per day for a five-day stint on the series, with the star entering the house as a “guest” rather than an official housemate.

She has also been treated to her own private bedroom and does not have to adhere to the same schedule as the other celebrities on the show. 


And while Celebrity Big Brother only launched on Monday, Sharon has wasted no time in earning her fee by sharing her unfiltered thoughts on pretty much everything.

Things came to a head Wednesday night when she candidly dragged Anna Wintour, Ellen DeGeneres, and fellow Brit James Corden in a no-holds-barred conversation with Louis and Gary about name-dropping.

Sharon Osbourne, Louis Walsh, and Gary Goldsmith sitting at a table and chatting
ITV

In a clip that aired on the Celebrity Big Brother livestream last night, Gary said, “When my friends talk about people they know or people they’ve met, we would always take the mick and say, ‘Well, if you drop the names, I’ll pick them up.’”


“I’ll tell you who does that,” Sharon immediately replied. “James Corden. He does that all the time. I go to him, ‘I really like your shoes,’ and he goes, ‘Yeah, Stella McCartney.’


“I’m like, ‘I didn't ask you who made them, I just said I like your shoes,’” Sharon ranted. “He constantly, constantly throws out names.”


“He always did,” Louis replied.

If you need reminding, James first found fame in his home country as an actor and a comic before he moved to Los Angeles in 2013 to host The Late Late Show and became a global star.

He is renowned for his high-profile celebrity friendships, which include Harry Styles, Tom Cruise, and even Prince Harry.


“When he got to America, he played the LA game really well,” Sharon pointedly said, with Louis adding, “Kissing all the right people.”


“Oh god,” Sharon replied with disgust in her voice as Louis made kissing noises to impersonate James and said, “Anna Wintour! Mwah, mwah, mwah, mwah, mwah.”

“Oh, she loves him,” Sharon sniped before shadily asking, “But who loves Anna Wintour? I think she’s a c-word.”

“Yeah, she is,” Louis agreed. “And Ellen DeGeneres,” to which Sharon made a gagging noise.

Suffice to say, viewers were left gagged by how little Sharon held back in this brief exchange. 

Sharing the clip to X, formerly known as Twitter, a dedicated TV account wrote, “Sharon Osbourne dragging James Corden through the mud, calling Anna Wintour 'the C word' and making the barfing noise at Ellen Degeneres. The hottest minute Late & Live has ever aired."

Another user joked in response, “Sometimes I wish Mrs O would get off the fence and tell us how she really feels.” While somebody else tweeted, “they need more people that are too old and established to care about ever being cancelled or blacklisted its great.”

One more posted a reaction video that said “beautiful piece of television” as they wrote, “Sharon Osbourne calling Anna Wintour a C*nt as she slags off James Cordon.. then gags at the mention of Ellen.”

Notably, all three stars that Sharon name-checked have been publicly accused of being difficult over the years.

Vogue editor Anna is renowned for her aloof and demanding personality, to the extent that Meryl Streep’s feared character in The Devil Wears Prada is believed to have been inspired by her.

Meanwhile, New York restaurateur Keith McNally previously branded James a “tiny cretin of a man” and accused him of being his “most abusive customer” in 25 years in a now-infamous Instagram post. 

And in 2020, Ellen was accused of fostering a toxic work environment on her talk show, which ended in 2022.

But, of course, Sharon herself is far from unproblematic, with the star leaving The Talk in 2021 following an internal investigation amid accusations of racism. 

She also sparked outrage in 2020 when she laughed while proudly telling a story about how she had mistreated her staff during a house fire. 

