Colin Farrell Is Finally Having His Moment

Colin Farrell is a crier. While accepting his Golden Globe for Best Actor for his poignant, masterful performance in Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees of Inisherin earlier this month, he admitted as much to Ana de Armas, who presented him with the award. “Ana, I thought you were extraordinary. I cried myself to sleep the night that I saw your film, Blonde,” he told her. She looked on awkwardly, smiling but clearly surprised that Farrell was addressing her when he was supposed to be basking in his own glory. “I cried myself to sleep,” he emphasized. “It messed me up so bad. Not a joke!”

The speech Farrell went on to give was majorly charming. He roasted his costar Barry Keoghan (who’s also superb in the film) for stealing his Crunchy-Nut cornflakes while they cohabitated on set (“ peak Irish da behavior ”), then effusively showered his primary scene partner, Brendan Gleeson, with love and praise. “Brendan, I love you so much. I love you so much," he said. “All I did when I came to work every day was aspire to be your equal. I'm not saying I even got there, but the aspiration kept me going.” Writer Meecham Whitson Meriweather tweeted the video of the speech, adding, “The emotion. The charisma…Toxic masculinity found dead in a ditch!!!” GQ ran with the same frame: “ Colin Farrell’s Golden Globes Acceptance Speech Says No Thanks to Toxic Masculinity .”

If you aren’t a fan of wonderful, weird little indie films, you might have kinda forgotten about Farrell for the past decade or so; his last and only other Golden Globe was for 2008’s In Bruges, when he first worked with both Gleeson and McDonagh. That film — a black comedy about two bumbling assassins that fails to condemn Farrell’s character’s repugnant prejudices — was your typical Colin Farrell vehicle at the time: a thriller showcasing the Irish actor’s broody sexiness and goofy sense of humor. His career started on the BBC and in moody English dramas, but he hit his stride in the early aughts with crime thrillers that would position him for In Bruges: Phone Booth, The Recruit (costarring Al Pacino), S.W.A.T., Miami Vice. His biggest breakout was Stephen Speilberg’s 2002 science fiction film Minority Report. Geoffrey Macnab recently argued in the Independent that 20 years ago, Farrell had been on the fast track to become the next Tom Cruise until a series of flops (like Oliver Stone’s Alexander, a 2004 role for which he was ridiculed for a silly blonde dye job) sent him on a different and, in the end, far more interesting path.

When he was first famous, Farrell was your classic Hollywood bad boy. He dated Britney Spears, Angelina Jolie, and Demi Moore, and was rumored to date many others. A year after Alexander flopped (“I felt so much shame,” he recently told the Hollywood Reporter , in an Oscar contender roundtable, about the terrible reviews), he checked himself into rehab for drug addiction.