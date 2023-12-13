Brooke Schofield Has Revealed The Uncomfortable Truth Behind Matt Rife’s Now-Infamous Appearance On Her Podcast

One of Brooke’s bombshells includes Matt saying that he was “disgusted” by her type of vulva during a seriously controversial podcast appearance earlier this year.

Stephanie Soteriou
Last month, Matt Rife found himself under scrutiny following the release of his Netflix special, Natural Selection.

Closeup of Matt Rife onstage
In case you missed it, after blowing up on TikTok last year and building himself a fanbase consisting of mostly women, Matt started the special with a joke about domestic violence that left viewers horrified.


Matt had previously admitted that he’d consciously tailored his show to men after being “ridiculed” for having so many women fans, and appeared to have a chip on his shoulder over the assumption that he panders his career to women.

Amid the backlash, old clips of Matt resurfaced online — including the awkward moment that he grabbed Zendaya’s face without her consent when filming MTV show Wild ’N Out.

Screenshot from "Wild 'N Out"
Matt’s June appearance on the Cancelled with Tana Mongeau podcast also resurfaced, with the host being praised for the way that she shot down Matt’s “humbling epiphany” that people who hate him are just “jealous” of him. 


“Do you think people who hate Osama bin Laden are just jealous of him?” Tana bluntly asked in response. 

And in this week’s episode of their pod, Tana and her cohost Brooke Schofield have shed some new light on the awkward context surrounding Matt’s appearance on their show as Brooke opened up for the first time about her troubling personal experience with Matt.

Brooke Schofield and Tana Mongeau
Speaking to Tana, Brooke admitted that when she first met Matt at the start of the year, she was shocked by what a nice guy he was. However, she has since realized that he was actually showing signs of love bombing. 


“I wouldn’t say he was my ex or anything because it wasn’t like this serious relationship, but it wasn’t just hooking up with him — I really liked him,” she explained. “He was the one initiating the conversations that were like: ‘I haven’t felt this way about anybody in so long’ and just like… I mean, to anyone with common sense, it’s love bombing but I had, at that point, lost all of my marbles.”


“I was like, this guy is the fucking nicest guy ever,” Brooke added. “So I was like, what the fuck, this guy's so hot, he's so nice, he's so attentive. I was obsessed with this guy, OK?”


And Tana added that at this point, she was also “on board” with what was going on between Matt and her best friend, but red flags soon began to emerge.

Brooke said she flew across the country to spend time with Matt and support him at his shows, but when he came to her home city of Los Angeles, he wouldn’t commit to meeting up — even though he was staying next door to her.

Closeup of Brooke Schofield sitting on a couch and speaking during the podcast
“How embarrassing that I just did all of this and then you come back and you can’t even spend time with me,” she added. “It happened a couple of times.”


On one of these visits, Brooke said she and Tana went to watch Matt’s show at the Laugh Factory, and Matt told her that he would go over to her house as soon as he was finished with work. Brooke then said: “I stay up all night, the man never comes.”


“The whole time we're separated, it's like: ‘I can't wait to see you, I can't wait to be with you, you're all I think about,’ and then you’re fucking literally outside my window and you can’t go down to the mailbox? It was just frustrating, and I told him that,” Brooke went on.

She explained that she was “proud” of herself for being honest with him, and said this triggered a conversation where he apologized to her but went on to say that he didn’t “have time for a relationship.”

Closeup of Matt Rife standing outside
“He says: ‘I haven't felt this way about anybody in so long, and I've been dreading telling you because I just wanted to keep doing it as long as I could, but I can’t put energy into this,’” Brooke claimed, and she said that she told him she appreciated how “respectful” he was for being honest with her. 


While she couldn’t help but be bothered when Matt started a relationship with somebody else soon after this conversation, Brooke explained: “The point is, the conversation was so respectful, and I really do gauge how I feel about a man based on how he handles something like that. He was so sweet to me and nice to me, and he hit all the points, and he made me feel good about it so I just respect him.”

The next time that Brooke saw Matt was when he appeared on her and Tana’s podcast in June, and she admitted that she was left pretty put out when he treated her like a stranger during the recording.

Matt Rife on "Cancelled with Tana Mongeau"
“I didn't know he was going to come in and act like he didn't fucking know me from Adam,” she admitted. “I thought it was gonna be like: ‘Oh yeah, we know each other.’ He left and I was shaking, I was nervous. I just felt weird because I was like: ‘Why are you pretending you don’t know me?’ It was the weirdest feeling.”


Despite this bizarre encounter, Brooke said that she still felt “so bad” for Matt following the reaction to his Netflix special five months later, and she even risked backlash herself by defending Matt on her podcast just last week. 

But soon after this was recorded, Brooke saw a TikTok video from a woman who claimed she was dating Matt at the start of the year. Brooke immediately realized that this timeline was suspicious, and when she messaged the user to ask for more information, she was added to a group chat with around seven other women.

Closeup of Brooke Schofield
“There were timelines, there were Venn diagrams, we were comparing notes,” she went on. “I’m telling you, Tana, for a man who doesn’t have time, this man had the most time.”


“I was literally his biggest supporter, and I’ve been waving a fucking Matt Rife apologist flag for all this time thinking, oh, he was so good to me, like what the fuck?” Brooke continued.


At this point, Brooke said that she gaslit herself into thinking that she’d read more into what was going on between them at the start of the year than she should have, but when she reread their messages, she was reminded of the way that Matt made it seem as though they were exclusive.

In fact, Brooke claimed that the comic even told her that he didn’t want her hanging out with any other men, including her friends, as they planned to “run away” to DC together.

Closeup of Matt Rife
“He’s telling me: ‘I don’t want you seeing, I don’t want you to even look at another guy, I don’t want anybody else touching you,’ he didn’t want me hanging out with, like, my guy friends,” Brooke said. “He was like: ‘You’re the only girl I want,’ we’re talking about when we’re going to move to DC.”


“If you’re telling me that I cannot hang out with guy friends, you don’t want me talking to or hooking up with anybody else, then nobody in Central America should be receiving a dick pic from you,” she said, with Tana quipping that the explicit photo in question had been “facetuned.”

Brooke said that she reached out to Matt last week to make sure that she had her “facts straight,” saying: “I was like: ‘How embarrassing is it that I'm literally currently getting dragged for defending you while also in a group chat with, like, seven other girlfriends you have? Like, what the fuck.’”

Screenshot from "Cancelled with Tana Mongeau"
“He’d blocked my fucking number,” she claimed, reiterating that he must have already blocked her before she sent the message. “As in, my number was blocked last week when I was fucking waving the ‘Matt Rife is so fucking nice and respectful’ flag. I publicly was defending him after he had already blocked my number, like, how fucking embarrassing.”


“He’s not this really nice guy that I thought,” Brooke admitted elsewhere in the episode, with this revelation prompting her to look back at some of the things that Matt had previously done to upset her that she’d dismissed in the moment.

At this point, Tana brought up Matt’s controversial appearance on the Stiff Socks podcast earlier this year.

Closeup of Matt Rife on the red carpet
Brooke told listeners that she was “still actively seeing” Matt when he appeared on the podcast, and said that they’d even spent the night together the day before it was recorded.


She said that the “first offense” was when Matt was asked what his “type” was, and he said “blondes with fake tits.” Brooke is a brunette, and her breasts are natural. However, it was what Matt said next that left Tana ready to “swing” at him on her friend’s behalf.

Brooke recalled: “He goes on to say that he is disgusted by ‘outie’ vaginas, like, girls who have ‘outie’ vaginas, because ‘it looks like God left the tag on them.’ Now, I’m going to give you guys the Cancelled exclusive here, but I, Brooke Schofield, have an ‘outie’ vagina, OK?”

Closeup of Brooke Schofield
“And so do fucking two thirds of America!” she added, confirming that they’d had sex by this point in their relationship. “Imagine how I felt, he literally just went on a podcast and was like: ‘Yeah, I’m fucking repulsed by this bitch.’”


On the podcast, Matt criticized the size of women's genitals with the hosts before exclaiming: "Am I supposed to fuck you or thumb wrestle you? I don’t love a giant clit. I don’t want to look down and feel like God left the tag on you. I don’t want your pussy to look like the gum from Sausage Party.”

Reflecting on the impact that Matt’s comment had on her, she added: “I’ve never thought about that, I watched the episode, and all of a sudden I was like: ‘First of all, I need a boob job, second of all…'”

Closeup of Brooke Schofield
“It’s something you should never fucking comment on,” Brooke added, before vowing to own the remark. “I’m going to make ‘God left the tag on me’ merch, and then I’m going to donate all the proceeds to domestic violence.”


Despite being left hurt by Matt’s comment at the time, Brooke did not hold a grudge against him and continued to support him for several more months before speaking out against him this week.


She later admitted that she has a “hard time villainizing people,” which she believes could be due to her diagnosed borderline personality disorder. 


Matt has not publicly acknowledged Brooke’s comments, and BuzzFeed has contacted his rep for comment. 

Brooke’s claims come soon after Matt was called out for starting “beef” with a 6-year-old boy on social media.

Closeup of Matt Rife
After a snippet from his special gained traction on TikTok, the star was teased for saying that “Jupiter has a ring.” While this is true, it was assumed that Matt actually meant to say Saturn as this is the planet that has the most visible rings that it is renowned for. 


TikToker Bunny Hedaya shared a video of her planet-obsessed son, who is 6, responding to Matt’s clip to her page, with the little boy saying: “Actually, it's Saturn that has the rings. It has more [visible ones] also."


And at the weekend, Bunny was left stunned when Matt responded. Commenting on the video, the comic told Bunny’s son that Santa Claus “isn’t real” and that his mom buys his presents from the money she makes on OnlyFans. 


It’s worth mentioning that Bunny doesn’t have an OnlyFans account, and Matt has faced renewed backlash for coming after a child. 

