After women arguably built Matt’s career, the comic has sparked backlash for using his Netflix special to “prove himself” to men through “misogyny.”
@matt_rife
GILF gang👵🏼😈 #comedy #standup #standupcomedy #funny #mattrife #crowdimprov #widow #old #improv♬ original sound - Matt Rife
@menshealthmag
Because who wants to laugh at the really, really ridiculously good-looking person? #mattrife #mattrifecomedy #mattrifeedit #comediansoftiktok #tellingjokes #tryingtobefunny♬ original sound - Men’s Health
@netflixisajoke
who else am I going to blame... myself?? Matt Rife: Natural Selection drops in TWO DAYS (11/15) on Netflix #mattrife #standup #comedy #astrology #mercury #netflixisajoke #watch #netflix♬ matt rife mercury - Netflix Is A Joke
the way women catapulted matt rife into popularity and the second he gets a comedy special on netflix he immediately betrays them with a joke about domestic violence— kay 🍄 (@akhasarya) November 20, 2023
crazy innit
I think Matt Rife's special is so bad because he's trying SO hard to prove himself to other men through misogyny. It's desperate and sad.— Cooper (@Cooperstreaming) November 20, 2023
Got through about 8 mins of Matt Rife's Netflix stand up. Typically his crowd work is phenomenal but to open a comedy special with DV and pandering to frat bros, nuh uh. It wasn't funny.— Cheryl with a C 🇨🇦 🐕 🌞 🌳 💉 🐈 🌸 (@Cheryl_Swore) November 21, 2023
matt rife is a grown ass man making domestic abuse jokes along with misogynistic comments & basically blaming the victim. then responds with ableism.. its nearly 2024, theres no fucking excuse for this behavior its disgusting— charlie ☆ (@charliesfilming) November 21, 2023
