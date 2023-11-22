“You’re mixed, I wanna be Black, let’s make a lifestyle movie,” Matt said to Zendaya before grabbing her face.
I think Matt Rife's special is so bad because he's trying SO hard to prove himself to other men through misogyny. It's desperate and sad.— Cooper (@Cooperstreaming) November 20, 2023
Got through about 8 mins of Matt Rife's Netflix stand up. Typically his crowd work is phenomenal but to open a comedy special with DV and pandering to frat bros, nuh uh. It wasn't funny.— Cheryl with a C 🇨🇦 🐕 🌞 🌳 💉 🐈 🌸 (@Cheryl_Swore) November 21, 2023
had I known matt rife was the same guy on wild n out that touched zendaya’s face, I would’ve instantly hated him 😭— necey saw louis (@lwtdayaaa) November 20, 2023
totally forgot matt rife was on wild 'n out and made the weird comments to zendaya. it's all starting to make sense now.— Kiri || Weird In-Between Era (@Kirith0tt) November 21, 2023
i knew matt rife was a red flag when he was on wild and out with zendaya 🥴— Olivia (@liviee_g) November 21, 2023
