After their relationship sparked controversy because of the 11-year age gap, Billie and Jesse dressed up as a baby and an old man for Halloween last year.
jesse rutherford needs to be locked up cus wtf are those lyrics ab billie— ebba (@ebbaoftheweek) August 20, 2023
a 10 year age gap isn’t inherently even remotely a big deal but that man being self aware about the fact that billie was a child when his career PEAKED not to mention the halloween costume… jesse when i fucking catch you— PatheticGirl43 (@frenchbimbo) August 19, 2023
it’s the way babies say “goo goo gaga” combined with a blowjob joke (“she X on my Y”)— 💡 (@irondaledays) August 19, 2023
jesse rutherford mentioning that billie eilish was listening to him in 2013 is so fucking weird when you remember that she was 11 years old then— magnetopilled (@magnetonlyfans) August 18, 2023
