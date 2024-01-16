This Video Of Dua Lipa Being Accidentally Snubbed By Billie Eilish Is Making People “Physically Cringe”

And after Sunday night’s Critics’ Choice awards, another celebrity moment is causing a stir online after an eagle-eyed viewer honed in on a seriously awkward interaction between Dua Lipa and Billie Eilish.
Both stars were nominated in the Best Original Song category for their respective work on Barbie, and were seated at the same table for the swanky show.
During a brief moment of downtime, both Dua and Billie were standing up and mingling with the other guests when Dua spotted a camera and seemingly attempted to pose with Billie.
In the clip, the star flicks her long hair over her shoulder and, while maintaining eye contact with the camera, turns around with the apparent intention of being back-to-back with Billie. Unfortunately, Billie had looked away right before Dua started posing, and doesn’t appear to notice what she is trying to do.
Instead, she moves her back away from Dua, which prompts the Albanian singer to hastily straighten up and awkwardly laugh to herself. In a bid to try and brush off the cringeworthy moment, she then casually picks up something to eat from the table while Billie sits down, still unaware that she had just snubbed her peer on camera.
Needless to say, the whole thing has caused quite a stir online with many taking to X — formerly known as Twitter — to admit that they were struggling to cope with their “second hand embarrassment” for Dua.
“This is like someone ignoring your high-five but only a thousand times worse,” somebody else wrote. One more added: “Not to be dramatic but i would hide myself under the table till the entire ceremony is over.”
And others just discovered newfound gratitude for the fact that they aren’t famous, and their embarrassing moments can remain private. One tweet reads: “I’d hate being a celebrity cause imagine all your embarrassing moments being documented on the internet like this…”
Thankfully for Dua, she was eventually able to get her photo with Billie, and neither her or Billie have acknowledged the attention surrounding this awkward moment — but we will be sure to let you know if they do!